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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. ("Orion180"), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Orion180 has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OIG."

RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Raymond James will act as lead book-running managers, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citizens Capital Markets and Texas Capital Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by phone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by phone at 1-888-827-7275, or by email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by phone at 1-800-248-8863, or by email: prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.
Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, they have organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus ("E&S") lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Their diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision making through their proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with their distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Media:
Corporate Communications
media@orion180.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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