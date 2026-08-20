Sempra Advances Strategic Capital Recycling Program with Sale of Ecogas

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today announced the successful completion of Sempra Infrastructure's sale of Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ecogas), a natural gas distribution network in Mexico serving over 600,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across the Mexicali, Chihuahua and La Laguna-Durango regions. Through this strategic transaction, Sempra continues to advance its capital recycling program and execute on its 2026 value creation initiatives, helping simplify the company's business model, strengthen its financial position and support long-term growth at its regulated utilities in Texas and California.

"The successful completion of this transaction reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy and continued focus on recycling capital to the opportunities we believe will create the greatest long-term value," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "As energy demand continues to grow, we are executing a series of strategic initiatives to better support our customers, while advancing our mission of building America's leading utility growth business."

The transaction generated approximately $500 million in U.S. dollar-equivalent in proceeds and advances Sempra's capital recycling program in support of its record five-year capital plan of approximately $65 billion1, with more than 95% of planned investments directed toward regulated utility infrastructure.

The Ecogas sale complements other strategic actions undertaken by the company, including an agreement to sell a 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, one of North America's leading energy infrastructure platforms, to affiliates of KKR. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Taken together, these transactions are expected to support investments across Sempra's growing portfolio of opportunities in Texas and California, enabling critical transmission and distribution infrastructure investments that serve customers while strengthening safety, reliability and resilience. They also aim to help reduce the company's reliance on future common-equity issuances to fund growth while supporting credit quality and financial strength.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to build America's leading utility growth business. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving energy resilience in California and Texas, the two largest economies in the U.S. The company is recognized as a leader in responsible business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com, including investor.sempra.com/corporate-updates which contains important information for investors, and on social media @sempra.

We use the investor.sempra.com/corporate-updates webpage as a means of disclosing important information to investors, some of which may be material, and complying with our disclosure obligations under SEC Regulation FD. The information on this webpage is supplemental to the information we disseminate to investors through other channels, including filings with the SEC, press releases, and public conference calls and webcasts, and investors should monitor all these sources for material information about us.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "envision," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "preliminary," "pro forma," "strategic," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "positioned," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategies, goals, vision, mission, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: California wildfires, including potential liability for damages regardless of fault and any inability to recover all or a substantial portion of costs from insurance, the wildfire fund established by California Assembly Bill 1054 and the wildfire fund continuation account established by California Senate Bill 254, rates from customers or a combination thereof; decisions, disallowances or denials of cost recovery, audits, investigations, inquiries, ordered studies, regulations, legislative actions, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions, including the failure to honor contracts and commitments, by the (i) Comisión Nacional de Energía, California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), U.S. Department of Energy, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Public Utility Commission of Texas and other regulatory bodies and (ii) U.S., Mexico and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein and in other countries where we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, acquisitions, divestitures, and other significant transactions, such as the planned sale of a portion of our equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, including risks related to, as applicable, (i) being able to reach a positive final investment decision, (ii) negotiating pricing and other terms in definitive contracts, (iii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iv) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, (v) obtaining regulatory and other approvals and (vi) third parties honoring their contracts and commitments, including with respect to closing or post-closing payments; changes to our capital expenditure plans and their potential impact on rate base or other growth; changes, due to evolving economic, political and other factors and increasing geopolitical instability as a result of wars or other conflicts in various parts of the world, to (i) trade and other foreign policy, including the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and foreign countries (and uncertainty related to the implementation and enforceability thereof), and (ii) laws and regulations, including those related to tax and the energy industry in the U.S. and Mexico; litigation, arbitration, property disputes and other proceedings; cybersecurity threats, including by nation-state actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems, the energy grid or our other infrastructure, or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business; the availability, uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources and our ability to borrow money or otherwise raise capital on favorable terms and meet our obligations, which can be affected by, among other things, (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook, (ii) instability in the capital markets, and (iii) fluctuating interest rates and inflation; the impact of efforts to increase affordability of U.S. utility customer rates on our ability to obtain cost recovery from applicable regulators, our capital expenditure and other growth plans and our ability to advance statewide policies; the impact on affordability of customer rates, cost of capital and operating margin due to (i) volatility in inflation, interest rates, commodity prices, tariff rates, and foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) with respect to SDG&E's and SoCalGas' businesses, the cost of meeting the demand for lower carbon and reliable energy in California; the impact of air quality and climate-related policies, laws, rules, regulations, trends and required disclosures, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, increased uncertainty in the political or regulatory environment for California natural gas distribution companies, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and uncertainty related to emerging technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events, such as work stoppages, that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability and reliability of electric power, natural gas and natural gas storage and transportation capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid or pipeline and storage systems or limitations on the injection and withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to reduce or eliminate its quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including by actions of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiaries, and the Sempra Texas utilities (Oncor and Sharyland Utilities) are not the same companies as the Sempra California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, nor are they regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

1 Refers to Sempra's 2026-2030 capital plan, which (i) includes Sempra's proportionate ownership interest in projected capital expenditures at unconsolidated equity method investees while excluding Sempra's projected future contributions to those equity method investees and (ii) excludes noncontrolling interests' proportionate ownership interest in projected capital expenditures at Sempra and at unconsolidated equity method investees. Our 2026-2030 capital plan reflects our 80.25% ownership of Oncor and assumes our projected 70% ownership of SI Partners through March 31, 2026, and 25% ownership thereafter.

SOURCE Sempra