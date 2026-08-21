The European Commission has adopted a communication providing Member States with guidance on the possibility of extending the scope of the national escape clause (NEC) for defence to also include energy security measures during the 2026-2028 period. In short, the EU executive is opening the door for Member States to use part of the budgetary flexibility provided under the national escape clause to finance new measures aimed at strengthening energy security and supporting the transition away from fossil fuels. However, the new guidance, published in Communication C/2026/4514, links access to this ...

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