Free-On-Board (FOB) China cell prices rose sharply this week, supported by firmer upstream pricing and stronger export buying. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Aug. 18, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices rose 13.09% week on week to $0.0458/W, while FOB China TOPCon 210R cell prices increased 12.03% to $0.0447/W. Upstream prices also strengthened as market sentiment improved following a series of policy and industry developments in China. On Aug. 7, eight major polysilicon producers, representing more than 90% of China's effective capacity, pledged to stop selling below ...

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