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WKN: 722713 | ISIN: US5949724083 | Ticker-Symbol: MIGA
Tradegate
21.08.26 | 10:55
107,42 Euro
+11,67 % +11,23
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USA Tech 100
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STRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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106,72107,4610:56
107,08107,4210:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Bitcoin Japan Corporation: Bitcoin Japan Builds the Brand Behind Its AI and Robotics Strategy

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8105), formerly Marusho Hotta, has filed trademark applications for two new brands, BJC ROBOTICS and BJC AI LABS, marking the next step in the company's expansion into artificial intelligence and robotics.

The filings follow the company's July 16 announcement of a third party allotment of unsecured convertible bonds and stock acquisition rights, the proceeds of which are being directed toward the company's investment in Robotics as a Service (RaaS). They represent an operational step within that same strategy, giving the company's AI and robotics work a formal brand identity as it moves from investment to execution.

The two brands are designed to work together. BJC ROBOTICS will cover the sale and distribution, deployment support, RaaS delivery, operation and maintenance, and after sales service of humanoid robots and other robotics products across industrial, commercial, and personal or household use. BJC AI LABS will sit behind it as the data and model layer, covering the collection of embodied AI and egocentric data, the training and fine tuning of AI models for physical AI applications, and the development of embodied AI models across industries.

"We've built our reputation on knowing where capital should go before the market catches up," said Phillip Lord, CEO of Bitcoin Japan. "AI and robotics are the next chapter of that thesis, and these two brands are how we are positioning ourselves inside it. It is about being early to the infrastructure that the next decade will be built on"

BJC ROBOTICS was filed on August 17, 2026 under application number 2026-095425. BJC AI LABS was filed on August 18, 2026. Both applications were filed in standard characters with the Japan Patent Office, which will determine registration through its standard examination process.

About Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd.

Bitcoin Japan Corporation (TSE: 8105), formerly Marusho Hotta, is building a platform for strategic exposure to AI, Bitcoin, and the infrastructure behind the next generation technology cycle. The company operates on an institutional foundation of strengthened governance, an international corporate structure, and a global leadership team built to world class standards, with every decision measured against long term intrinsic value per share.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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