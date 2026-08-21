Alkane Resources Limited: Maiden Final Dividend Declared for FY26 and On-Market Share Buy-Back Approved

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the declaration of a 2.0 cents per share fully franked final dividend for FY26 ('FY26 final dividend') - the Company's maiden dividend.

In addition, the Company is today announcing an on-market share buy-back programme of up to $50 million over the next 12 months ('Share Buy-Back').

The Company has established three capital allocation pillars in order of priority;

Re-investment in the business. Increase in shareholders' returns (having regard to the Company's earnings, cash flow and capital requirements at the relevant time). Maintain a strong balance sheet.





Highlights

FY26 - Maiden fully franked final dividend of 2.0cps declared

Alkane's first dividend

Proposed payment date of 1 October 2026 for shareholders on the register at 8 September 2026 (timetable below).

FY27 - Board approves a buy-back of up to $50 million

Executed at the Company's discretion via on-market purchases throughout the next 12 months





Alkane Managing Director, Nic Earner, commented:

"In conjunction with our maiden 2.0cps fully franked dividend announced today, the Share Buy-Back is a clear signal of confidence in Alkane's ability to generate future cash flows and return capital to shareholders.

"FY26 was a transformational year - we completed the merger of equals with Mandalay Resources, brought together three operating mines across two continents, and delivered record production, revenue and profit in our first year as a combined group, closing the year with cash, bullion and listed investments of A$454 million.

"As the business evolves, our capital management strategies evolve in unison. A maiden dividend and a Share Buy-Back together reward our shareholders while preserving the balance sheet strength to continue funding organic growth across the portfolio."

FY26 final dividend

In recognition of the record financial performance in FY26 and after considering Alkane's forecast cash flows, the Board has approved a 2.0 cents per share fully franked final dividend for FY26, the first dividend in the Company's history.

The Company strongly encourages all shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to update their Australian or New Zealand banking details online through Computershare's Investor Centre website. Please login or register at www.investorcentre.com/au. This is a quick and easy way to manage your security holding. Alternatively, you may contact Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia). Payments will be made in the currency of the bank account which is recorded on the register as at 8 September 2026.

The key dates for the FY26 final dividend are as follows:

Event Date Ex-dividend date 7 September 2026 Record Date 8 September 2026 Payment date 1 October 2026

Note: The Board reserves the right to vary the dates in accordance with the Listing Rules.

On-market Share Buy-Back

The Board has approved an on-market Share Buy-Back programme of up to $50 million of Alkane Shares, to be undertaken over the next 12 months, unless completed or terminated earlier. The Share Buy-Back will be undertaken in compliance with Australian and Canadian securities laws, with all purchases made through the facilities on the ASX.

The addition of a Share Buy-Back programme reflects the Company's confidence in the intrinsic value within the portfolio and the business outlook.

Under the Share Buy-Back programme, the Company proposes to acquire up to $50 million Alkane Shares, being less than 3% of the Alkane Shares on issue, and thus is within the '10/12 limit' as defined in section 257B(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the size limits prescribed by Canadian securities laws, and accordingly does not require shareholder approval.

The number of Alkane Shares purchased (if any) is subject to prevailing share prices and market conditions and will be executed at the Company's discretion through on-market purchases throughout the next 12 months. Full details of the Share Buy-Back are set out in the Appendix 3C filed with the ASX today.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively "Forward-Looking Information"). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of the Company to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information. Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price. Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556