Reports of wildfires across Europe have been mounting in recent years. It is not only holiday destinations in Southern Europe - such as areas around Madrid, Crete and southern France - that are affected. Fires are also breaking out in Great Britain, Belgium and Germany, driven in part by climate change, which is bringing more frequent and persistent heatwaves and periods of drought. The photovoltaic industry must adapt to this changing reality, as the risk of wildfires is expected to increase further. But are we defenseless against these forces of nature, or are there effective measures that can ...

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