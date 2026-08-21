Hengqin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Recently, the Macao-Hengqin MICE Enterprises & ICCA Bay Area Members Seminar 2026 was held at Tianmu Qintai in Hengqin. With the theme "Global Bidding and Breakthrough Strategies for Emerging Destinations," the event was hosted by the MICE Industry Association of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and brought together more than 100 industry representatives.





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During the event, Mr. Lin Yanjie, Head of the Culture, Tourism, Exhibition, and Trade Division, and Dr. Sherry Tan, Associate Professor at the Macao University of Tourism, shared their insights into the development opportunities brought about by this milestone.

It is noted that Macao-Hengqin MICE cooperation has entered a stage of regularized and sustainable development, supported by an increasingly well-established framework spanning policy, operational models, and talent development.

The revised Measures for Supporting the Development of the MICE Industry in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, issued in January 2026, provide subsidies of RMB 800 per participant for international conferences included in ICCA statistics, with a maximum subsidy of RMB 1 million per event, together with additional special incentives. Enterprises obtaining ICCA accreditation for the first time will also receive a one-off reward of RMB 200,000, further strengthening support for the growth of MICE market players.

At the same time, the collaborative model between Macao and Hengqin continues to evolve, while efforts to develop a strong talent pipeline are advancing in parallel.

Over the next two years, Hengqin plans to attract more than ten international conferences eligible for inclusion in ICCA statistics. Applications for 2027 conferences in key fields such as artificial intelligence and materials science have already entered the bidding process. These initiatives will further enhance Macao-Hengqin's international visibility and influence, while strengthening its voice in the global MICE industry.

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Source: Media OutReach