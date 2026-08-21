The technology, sound, and gameplay to make the whole cabin part of the game

Cinemo, a global leader and one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated, innovative multi-device in-car infotainment solutions, today announced a collaboration with Dolby Laboratories and SmashLabs to bring immersive, music-led gaming into the vehicle cabin creating highly engaging entertainment experiences across a broad range of in-car moments, whether on the move, parked, or while charging.

Three technologies come together as SmashLabs' games are integrated with Cinemo's standardized In-Car Game APIs, translating in-game events into real-time vehicle responses. Dolby Atmosadds immersive audio that moves sound around the cabin, allowing passengers to perceive direction and distance as an integral part of the gameplay. The result is a responsive in-car experience that brings gameplay to life through synchronized sound, lighting, haptics and climate control tailored to each vehicle model.

"The car is becoming a space where technology creates moments people genuinely remember, see, hear and feel," highlighted Charly Lippoth, Director Partnerships at Cinemo.

"The future of in-car gaming is not about borrowing content from another screen, it's about designing experiences that could only exist inside the vehicle," said Niccolò Cappon, President CEO at SmashLabs. "With Cinemo and Dolby, we have built responsive, low-latency gameplay that leverages the cabin, its audio, and its interfaces to make every interaction more engaging and every journey more entertaining."

The gaming experience is now ready for OEM evaluation. Live demonstrations will take place at gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, hall 2.1, stand C-040. Demos can be booked in advance and further information is available here.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

About SmashLabs

SmashLabs is a gaming and technology company focused on creating immersive interactive experiences for next-generation infotainment platforms.

Founded with the vision of bringing gaming beyond traditional screens, SmashLabs develops experiences designed specifically for connected environments, combining gameplay, music, interaction and real-time immersion.

The company specializes in rhythm-driven and multiplayer experiences optimized for automotive and spatial computing environments, with a strong focus on seamless integration between software, audio, visuals and interactive systems. SmashLabs is currently developing Smashworld a universe of original music-based immersive games that can be also customized for OEMs.

SmashLabs creates games and entertainment experiences that redefine how passengers engage with digital content inside software-defined vehicles.

Further information is available at www.smashlabs.io

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821307792/en/

Contacts:

Martina Oerther, Marketing Director, moerther@cinemo.com