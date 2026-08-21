

Michelle Lau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - International Sustainability Week (ISW) 2026 is putting its own carbon footprint on the record - setting an example for how sustainability events can measure and manage their own environmental impact.The event organiser has appointed BSD Consultancy Sdn Bhd, with the technical support of its subsidiary Climate Asia, as ISW 2026's Carbon Partner. Together, they will conduct an independent assessment of the two-day event at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, covering Scope 1, Scope 2 and selected Scope 3 emissions.As part of the appointment, a Carbon Disclosure Report will be prepared to establish the event's carbon baseline, identify opportunities for future emissions reduction, and explore a potential pathway towards achieving carbon neutral status for the event. Following the completion of the event, the report will be published for broader community access, supporting transparency and knowledge sharing.ISW 2026 will be held from 10 - 11 September 2026, as part of the World Green Building Week. It comprises the 6th International Green Build Conference (IGBC 2026) and GreenScape: International Green Innovation Exhibition. ISW 2026 is organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd and co-organised by GreenRE Sdn Bhd, the certification body of REHDA Malaysia.According to Michelle Lau, Executive Director of Qube Integrated Malaysia and Co-Organising Chair of ISW 2026, the initiative reflects the event's effort to hold itself to the same standards of transparency and accountability it asks of the wider industry, in line with its central theme, "From Certification to Transformation: Building a Net Zero Future Together.""As expectations grow for organisations to demonstrate measurable sustainability performance rather than simply articulate climate ambitions, carbon accounting has become an increasingly important tool for driving transparency and informed decision-making."By applying these same principles to the event itself, ISW 2026 aims to demonstrate how conferences and exhibitions can contribute to the broader transition from sustainability commitments to measurable action," she said.The assessment will include emissions associated with venue operations, electricity consumption, exhibition activities, selected logistics, waste generation, water consumption and other relevant Scope 3 categories, including visitor-related emissions where applicable, providing a clearer understanding of the event's key emission sources.Delegates can also explore practical approaches to ESG and carbon measurement at a dedicated side session, "Strengthen Your Business Advantage with ESG: Why Every Company Should Start Measuring Now," hosted by BSD Consultancy and Climate Asia on 11 September, 12.00pm-1.00pm at the Future Trends Hub, Hall 5, Level 2, MITEC. The session will share insights into how businesses can begin understanding their ESG and carbon data, and how this can support business planning and decision-making.The component of IGBC 2026 will feature around 20 local and international speakers addressing key themes in sustainability, green building and the transition to net zero.That same commitment to measurable outcomes extends to the exhibition floor. GreenScape will feature a number of exhibitors spanning green technology, sustainable building materials, construction solutions and real estate development.They include Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC), Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia, GreenRE Sdn Bhd and Pahang Aerospace City Development Berhad. Alongside them are Meinhardt EPCM Sdn Bhd, Tropicana Corporation, Hap Seng Land (KL Midtown),DD Techniche Sdn Bhd, Stream Environment Sdn Bhd, API Precast Marketing Sdn Bhd, Alfa Soundscape & Design, and CoolPro, comprising Starken Drymix Sdn Bhd, Starken AAC Sdn Bhd, Ajiya Safety Glass Sdn Bhd and Asia Roofing Industries Sdn Bhd.ISW 2026 is supported by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). Lead sponsors Starken Drymix Sdn Bhd, Starken AAC Sdn Bhd, Ajiya Safety Glass Sdn Bhd and Asia Roofing Industries Sdn Bhd; and corporate sponsors Beam Society Ltd (Hong Kong) and 1 Utama City Group are joined by supporting partners Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), MGTC and CIDB Malaysia, strategic partners REHDA Malaysia and REHDA WPKL, official media partner EdgeProp Malaysia, and media partners Exchange Asia, Dailywire.asia and ilifepost.For more information, visit www.isw.com.myConference enquiries: conference@isw.com.myExhibition enquiries: exhibition@isw.com.myAbout Qube Integrated MalaysiaFounded in 2005, Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has grown from a boutique exhibition design-and-build firm into one of Malaysia's leading event and exhibition management companies. With a strong regional footprint, Qube delivers high-impact platforms that empower businesses - particularly SMEs and Malaysian brands - to expand their reach through trade shows, international expos, and strategic event experiences.About GreenRE Sdn BhdGreenRE Sdn Bhd was established in 2013 by the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association Malaysia (REHDA) to promote sustainability in Malaysia's property and built environment sector. GreenRE focuses on advancing credible, measurable and practical sustainability outcomes for buildings and developments.GreenRE delivers its mission through green building certification and rating, training and awareness programmes, and research and development. Its green building rating system is aligned with the World Green Building Council's Quality Assurance Guide for Green Building Rating Tools.ISSUED BY MNAIR PR CONSULTANCY SDN. BHD. ON BEHALF OF QUBE INTEGRATED MALAYSIA SDN. BHDContacts for Media Enquiries:MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn. Bhd.Nurjehan MohamedAssociate Director, Public Relations+6017 606 2029jehan@mnairpr.comFarah AliaConsultant, Public Relations+6017 260 5890farah@mnairpr.comSource: International Sustainability Week 2026Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.