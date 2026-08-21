Romania's first grid capacity allocation window closed with 491 MW of applications, with the capacity set to be created through future network reinforcements. Work on developing an auction-based grid connection mechanism for power plants above 1 MW in Romania began in early 2024 before the country's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) approved plans for the first grid capacity auction to go ahead this year in August 2024. The first auction kicked off with Romania's transmission system operator, Transelectrica, conducting a study to identify the available grid capacity across the country's ...

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