Despite the hottest July on record in the United States, net solar irradiance across North America was in line with the long-term average in July 2026. Locally, regions saw minor variations with 75% of the continent within +/- 5% of average, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Wildfire smoke in the Pacific Northwest and cloud from isolated heavy-rain events in Texas and the northeastern United States offset what would otherwise have been a stronger-than-average solar resource month. July 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded in the United States, marking both the nation's warmest ...

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