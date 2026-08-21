Silver makes up roughly 0.5% of a solar cell's mass, yet accounts for 47% of its recycling value, according to a May 2026 research paper on PV recycling in Science Bulletin - an imbalance that dictates much of how recyclers approach end-of-life panels. SPR, whose North Carolina operation grew out of a two-decade-old electronics recycling company, has spent years developing its solar recycling process around those economic realities. With a key solar recycling certification deadline looming in January 2027, CEO Brett Henderson spoke with pv magazine about where SPR stands, how the company thinks ...

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