Seoul Garden Group: Seoul Garden Celebrates 43 Years of Memories, Flavours and Togetherness

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Seoul Garden Group ("Seoul Garden"), one of the longest-established Korean Halal dining brands in the region, is celebrating its 43rd anniversary, marking more than four decades of serving generations with memorable dining experiences built around great food, innovation and togetherness.

From L-R: Mr Davy Wee, Chief Strategy Officer of Seoul Garden Group; Mr Siow Yong Wu, Chief Operating Officer of Seoul Garden Group; En. Wan Khairul, Franchise Director and Halal Chairman of Seoul Garden Group

"Over the past 43 years, we have had the privilege of being part of many special moments in our customers' lives. From family celebrations and birthday gatherings to casual catch-ups with friends, these shared experiences are what make this milestone truly meaningful. As we celebrate our 43rd anniversary, our focus remains on creating enjoyable dining experiences that bring people together and give them more reasons to create lasting memories," said Mr. Davy Wee, Chief Strategy Officer of Seoul Garden Group.

Guests enjoying a shared dining experience at Seoul Garden

A big part of Seoul Garden's enduring appeal lies in its interactive shared communal dining experience, where family and friends gather around a smokeless grill and simmering hotpot to cook, eat and connect. From its distinctive signature marinated meats and fresh seafood to comforting soup bases and unlimited buffet selections, every meal is designed to be enjoyed together.

Seoul Garden Malaysia

Over the years, the brand has continued to introduce new menu offerings, premium selections and enhanced dining experiences, while staying true to the communal spirit that has made Seoul Garden a favourite destination for generations of Malaysians.

To thank customers for being part of its 43-year journey, Seoul Garden is rolling out a series of anniversary rewards, special promotions and exciting giveaways.

Guests can enjoy selected RM4.30 anniversary deals, the Buy 4 Pay 3 Weekday Lunch Buffet Promotion, as well as the Dine & Win Campaign, where diners who spend a minimum of RM250 in a single receipt stand a chance to win attractive prizes from a total prize pool worth RM300,000.

Birthday celebrants can also enjoy up to 43% off, while groups dining together can unlock special discounts, making this the perfect time for family reunions, office gatherings and celebrations with loved ones.

As customer preferences continue to evolve, Seoul Garden has expanded its family of brands to offer different ways to enjoy Korean dining experiences.

Seoul Garden Hotpot offers a more personalised hotpot experience, while Seoul Garden Korbi Grill presents a contemporary take on Korean barbecue tailored to younger diners. The Group has also expanded into the delivery segment through K-Jjang by Seoul Garden Group, a virtual brand designed to bring Korean favourites directly to customers wherever they are.

Together, these concepts enable the Group to connect with a broader audience, from families and long-time patrons to a new generation of Korean cuisine enthusiasts.

Seoul Garden continues to strengthen its presence across both Peninsular and East Malaysia. Through the expansion of Seoul Garden Buffet, Seoul Garden Hotpot and Korbi Grill in Sabah and Sarawak, the Group remains confident in the long-term growth potential of Malaysia's Korean dining segment and is committed to bringing accessible Korean Halal dining experiences to more communities nationwide.

As Seoul Garden looks ahead to its next chapter, the focus remains on creating meaningful dining experiences that bring people together. While menus, concepts and dining trends may evolve, the brand's commitment remains unchanged: creating moments worth sharing over great food.

After 43 years, the best memories are still being made around the table.

For more information, follow Seoul Garden on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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About Seoul Garden Group

Seoul Garden Group is one of Malaysia's established Korean Halal dining operators, offering a portfolio of dining concepts including Seoul Garden Buffet, Seoul Garden Hotpot and Seoul Garden Korbi Grill. With a presence across Peninsular and East Malaysia, the Group continues to evolve its dining experiences to meet changing consumer lifestyles while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation and hospitality.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Seoul Garden Group

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Seoul Garden Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/seoul-garden-celebrates-43-years-of-memories-flavours-and-togetherness-1210288