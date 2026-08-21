German inverter manufacturer Kostal Kostal has launched a 25 kW sales battery inverter for commercial installations and high-end residential buildings, as well as new systems and battery storage retrofits. The Plenticore BI 25 three-phase, AC-coupled battery inverter allows the storage system to be sized independently. Kostal is targeting specialist planners, installers and operators seeking to deploy large-scale storage, reduce peak loads or optimize solar self-consumption. Three independent battery connections enable the integration of high-voltage batteries, including Kostal's modular Helivor ...

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