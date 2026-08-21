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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline receives new order from Danish food ingredients producer

21.8.2026 11:32:25 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

The order includes the delivery and installation of an in-line analyser system for process control and optimisation and will also contribute to Q-Interline's ARR through an annual service agreement.

Q-Interline A/S has received a new order from a Danish producer of food ingredients, which has chosen to invest in Q-Interline's in-line FT-NIR technology. The customer will use the solution for process control and optimisation, replacing an existing analysis solution.

Q-Interline will supply and install an in-line analyser system designed to deliver precise analysis in a demanding production environment. The in-line analyser system will support the customer's need for efficient process control and optimisation directly in the production.

The order also includes an annual service agreement and will therefore contribute to Q-Interline's ARR throughout the lifetime of the in-line analyser system. The system will be delivered and installed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The order is also an example of Q-Interline's opportunity to replace existing analysis solutions in the market with the company's modern in-line FT-NIR technology. When new customers choose Q-Interline's solutions for existing production processes, it supports the company's ambition to expand the use of in-line FT-NIR technology across industries.

VP Global Sales Per Sand says:

"This order marks an important step in our efforts to replace existing analysis solutions in the market with new solutions from Q-Interline. We are very pleased that the customer has chosen our technology for their process, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with this customer."

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S:
Stengårdsvej 7
DK - 4340 Tølløse
CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen
CEO / adm. direktør
Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46
E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF A/S
John Norden
Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications
Gullev & Co. ApS
Boris Gullev
Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99
E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com
www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 45 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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