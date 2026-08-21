ZKH Group Limited Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair, and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Highlights
Second Quarter
2025
2026
Change
(in thousand RMB, except for number of customers, percentage and basis
points("bps"))
GMV[1]
2,420,233
2,877,545
18.9 %
GMV by Platform
ZKH Platform
2,144,362
2,635,045
22.9 %
GBB Platform
275,871
242,500
-12.1 %
GMV by Business Model
Product Sales (1P)
2,133,895
2,446,015
14.6 %
Marketplace (3P)[2]
286,338
431,529
50.7 %
Number of Customers [3]
74,854
73,547
-1.7 %
Net Revenues
2,166,774
2,443,750
12.8 %
Gross Profit
356,987
429,574
20.3 %
% of Net Revenues
16.5 %
17.6 %
110.3bps
Operating (Loss)/Profit
(71,957)
4,001
-
% of Net Revenues
-3.3 %
0.2 %
348.5bps
Non-GAAP EBITDA [4]
(38,663)
41,857
-
% of Net Revenues
-1.8 %
1.7 %
349.7bps
Net (Loss)/Profit
(53,509)
26,687
-
% of Net Revenues
-2.5 %
1.1 %
356.2bps
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss)/Profit [5]
(36,533)
38,461
-
% of Net Revenues
-1.7 %
1.6 %
326.0bps
Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "Building on a strong start to the year, our business gained further momentum in the second quarter, with GMV and revenue posting their fastest year-over-year growth in the past several quarters. This performance was broad-based across the industries we serve. Core verticals such as communications and electronics, fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and utilities continued to outpace overall GMV growth. At the customer level, GMV from SMEs on the ZKH platform increased by approximately 30% year-over-year, while industry key accounts (KAs) and central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) sustained healthy double-digit growth. Meanwhile, AI is becoming increasingly embedded in how we serve customers and operate our business, helping us deepen customer engagement, unlock additional revenue opportunities, and drive greater efficiency. Together, these results reinforce our confidence in our strategy and underscore the strength of our execution. Looking ahead, we expect growth to accelerate further in the second half of the year. As we build on this momentum, we will continue to execute with focus and discipline to deliver sustainable, high-quality growth."
Mr. Jerry Qian Wang, Chief Financial Officer of ZKH, added, "The second quarter marked an important milestone in our earnings trajectory, as we achieved operating profitability for the first time. This achievement was underpinned by our continued scale expansion and stronger operating leverage. GMV increased by 18.9% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing share gains in China's fragmented MRO market. Gross profit grew even faster, increasing by 20.3% year-over-year, while gross margin on a GMV basis improved by approximately 50 basis points sequentially. At the same time, we maintained disciplined cost management and further expanded AI adoption across our operations, supporting continued efficiency gains. As a result, we delivered a significant bottom-line turnaround: both GAAP net profit and non-GAAP adjusted net profit reversed year-ago losses and showed considerable sequential improvement. Looking ahead, we enter the second half of 2026 in a stronger financial position, and remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable and profitable growth over the long term."
[1] GMV is the total transaction value of orders placed on the Company's platform and shipped to customers, excluding taxes, net of the returned amount.
[2] The marketplace model accounted for 15.0% of GMV in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 11.8% in the corresponding periods of 2025.
[3] Customers are customers that transacted with the Company during the reporting period, mainly comprised of enterprise customers in various industries.
[4] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net profit/(loss) before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses.
[5] Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit is defined as net (loss)/profit excluding share-based compensation expenses.
Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights
- Business Momentum. The Company accelerated its growth momentum in the second quarter, with total GMV increasing 18.9% year-over-year. This performance was driven by deeper penetration across both SME and key account segments. GMV from SME customers increased approximately 30% year-over-year, while GMV from industry KA and central SOE customers maintained double-digit growth. The sustained strength of the SME business reflected the Company's improving product and service capabilities, and contributed to a higher-quality, more resilient earnings profile.
- Product Capabilities. The Company continued to advance its capabilities in professional MRO categories, including chemical reagents, industrial spare parts, and machining-related products. It also scaled its higher-margin private-label products, adding more than 700 SKUs during the quarter. Private-label GMV increased by more than 25% year-over-year and accounted for approximately 10% of total GMV. The growing contribution from private-label offerings supported both overall GMV growth and gross margin improvement.
- Fulfillment Network. The Company further enhanced its hazardous materials supply capabilities with the completion of a dedicated warehouse in Cangzhou, Hebei Province. As of quarter-end, its network comprised more than 30 distribution centers and 109 warehouses, supported by over 200 self-operated delivery vehicles and more than 6,000 EVM smart vending machines at customer production sites. Fulfillment efficiency also improved, with fulfillment expenses as a percentage of revenue declining by 50 basis points year-over-year.
- AI Capabilities.
- Drove greater customer value through AI innovation and broader adoption.
- Launched "Domino," an industrial supplies data engine powered by the industry's first billion-parameter industrial supplies knowledge graph. Featuring automated data labeling, self-learning, and end-to-end traceability, Domino delivers high-quality data to support customers' data governance, model training, and AI applications.
- Expanded deployments of the Company's comprehensive AI solutions across manufacturing, chemicals, ports, and automotive. This helps customers reduce inventory costs, accelerate product selection and materials processing, and improve operational efficiency. In particular, our AI Materials Manager grew its total users by more than 200% year-over-year to over 8,000 and had processed more than 24 million rows of material data to date.
- Generated measurable efficiency gains through Company-wide deployment.
- Established a multi-layered AI application framework spanning robotic process automation (RPA), AI agents, and advanced AI tools, with AI supporting more than 70% of the Company's research and development coding activities.
- Generated productivity gains equivalent to an estimated 12,759 hours through Company-wide AI adoption during the quarter.
- Drove greater customer value through AI innovation and broader adoption.
- International Expansion. International GMV increased tenfold year-over-year in the first half of 2026, supported by the Company's continued efforts to help Chinese manufacturers expand overseas and further localize its U.S. operations. During the quarter, U.S. online sales accelerated across multiple channels, while offline operations strengthened collaboration with local manufacturers and enhanced local sourcing and fulfillment capabilities.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues. Net revenues were RMB2,443.8 million (US$360.2 million), representing an increase of 12.8% from RMB2,166.8 million in the same period of 2025.
Second Quarter
2025
2026
Change
(in thousand RMB, except for percentage)
Net Revenues
2,166,774
2,443,750
12.8 %
Net Product Revenues
2,113,970
2,377,498
12.5 %
From ZKH Platform
1,846,490
2,129,626
15.3 %
From GBB Platform
267,480
247,872
-7.3 %
Net Service Revenues
40,707
50,935
25.1 %
Other Revenues
12,097
15,317
26.6 %
Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB2,014.2 million (US$296.9 million), representing an increase of 11.3% from RMB1,809.8 million in the same period of 2025.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin. Gross profit was RMB429.6 million (US$63.3 million), representing an increase of 20.3% from RMB357.0 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 17.6%, compared with 16.5% in the same period of 2025.
Second Quarter
2025
2026
Change
(in thousand RMB, except for percentage and
basis points ("bps"))
Gross Profit
356,987
429,574
20.3 %
% of Net Revenues
16.5 %
17.6 %
110.3bps
% of GMV
14.8 %
14.9 %
17.8bps
Under Product Sales (1P)
ZKH Platform
295,075
355,844
20.6 %
% of Net Product Revenues from
ZKH Platform
16.0 %
16.7 %
72.9bps
GBB Platform
18,658
19,452
4.3 %
% of Net Product Revenues from
GBB Platform
7.0 %
7.8 %
87.2bps
Under Marketplace (3P)
40,707
50,935
25.1 %
% of Net Service Revenues
100.0 %
100.0 %
-
% of GMV from the Marketplace Model
(Take Rate[6])
14.2 %
11.8 %
-241.3bps
Others
2,547
3,343
31.3 %
% of Other Revenues
21.1 %
21.8 %
77.1bps
Operating Expenses. Operating expenses were RMB425.6 million (US$62.7 million), down 0.8% from RMB428.9 million in the same period of 2025. Operating expenses were 17.4% of net revenues, compared with 19.8% in the same period of 2025.
- Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses were RMB89.6 million (US$13.2 million), down 1.3% from RMB90.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to lower rental and property management fees, partially offset by higher distribution expenses. Fulfillment expenses were 3.7% of net revenues, compared with 4.2% in the same period of 2025.
- Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB150.8 million (US$22.2 million), up 1.0% from RMB149.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher marketing and promotion expenses and service fees, partially offset by lower other and traveling expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were 6.2% of net revenues, compared with 6.9% in the same period of 2025.
- Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB35.2 million (US$5.2 million), down 15.2% from RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to lower employee benefits expenses, partially offset by higher service fees. Research and development expenses were 1.4% of net revenues, compared with 1.9% in the same period of 2025.
- General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB150.0 million (US$22.1 million), up 1.8% from RMB147.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher service fees and credit losses, partially offset by lower employee benefits expenses and share-based payments. General and administrative expenses were 6.1% of net revenues, compared with 6.8% in the same period of 2025.
Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB72.0 million in the same period of 2025. Operating income margin was 0.2%, compared with operating loss margin of 3.3% in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB41.9 million (US$6.2 million), compared with negative RMB38.7 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 1.7%, compared with negative 1.8% in the same period of 2025.
Net Profit/(Loss). Net profit was RMB26.7 million (US$3.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB53.5 million in the same period of 2025. Net profit margin was 1.1%, compared with net loss margin of 2.5% in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss). Non-GAAP adjusted net profit was RMB38.5 million (US$5.7 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB36.5 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net profit margin was 1.6%, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin of 1.7% in the same period of 2025.
Basic and Diluted Net Profit/(Loss) per ADS[7] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Profit/(Loss) per ADS[8]. Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was RMB0.17 (US$0.02), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.33 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net profit per ADS were RMB0.24 (US$0.04), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.23 in the same period of 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1.67 billion (US$246.5 million), compared with RMB1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB122.4 million (US$18.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB110.7 million in the same period of 2025.
Share Repurchase Update
Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program of up to US$50 million, adopted on June 13, 2025 and subsequently extended for another 12 months through June 13, 2027, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 2.49 million ADSs for approximately US$7.67 million from the open market as of June 30, 2026.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
[6] Take rate of the marketplace model represents gross profit from the marketplace model divided by GMV from the marketplace model.
[7] ADSs are American depositary shares, each of which represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
[8] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net profit/(loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ADSs.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2026.
United States (toll free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-6115
Hong Kong (toll free):
800-963-976
Hong Kong:
+852-5808-1995
Access Code:
4251895
The replay will be accessible through August 28, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
1176528
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com.
About ZKH Group Limited
ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform, the GBB platform and the Northsky platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit, non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures in reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit for a specific period as net loss in the same period excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS is calculated by dividing adjusted net (loss)/profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the periods and then multiplied by 35.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss and certain expenses that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider the non-GAAP financial measures as substitutes for, or superior to, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZKH Group Limited
IR Department
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen Advisory
Email: [email protected]
ZKH GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,030,573
896,485
132,126
Restricted cash
61,871
39,844
5,872
Short-term investments
825,289
738,136
108,788
Derivatives Asset
2,038
300
Accounts receivable (net of allowance
for credit losses of RMB159,923 and
RMB178,932 as of December 31,
2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively)
3,257,162
3,447,300
508,069
Notes receivable
113,291
149,602
22,049
Inventories
669,825
646,931
95,346
Prepayments and other current assets
180,188
210,373
31,005
Total current assets
6,138,199
6,128,671
903,254
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
186,185
179,867
26,509
Land use right
10,582
10,470
1,543
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
142,205
124,433
18,339
Intangible assets, net
21,871
30,876
4,551
Goodwill
30,807
30,807
4,541
Total non-current assets
391,650
376,453
55,483
Total assets
6,529,849
6,505,124
958,737
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
240,000
235,000
34,635
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,305
2,305
340
Accounts and notes payable
2,718,941
2,796,496
412,153
Operating lease liabilities
50,202
44,897
6,617
Advance from customers
27,152
34,597
5,099
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
378,566
345,179
50,872
Derivatives
8,624
-
-
Total current liabilities
3,425,790
3,458,474
509,716
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
42,651
41,498
6,116
Non-current operating lease liabilities
91,894
77,103
11,364
Other non-current liabilities
28,181
31,858
4,695
Total non-current liabilities
162,726
150,459
22,175
Total liabilities
3,588,516
3,608,933
531,891
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares (USD0.0000001 par value;
5,563,528,436 and 5,521,954,758 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and
4
4
1
Additional paid-in capital
8,370,941
8,397,997
1,237,711
Statutory reserves
6,566
6,566
968
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,288)
(96,648)
(14,244)
Accumulated deficit
(5,317,131)
(5,300,547)
(781,204)
Treasury stock
(81,759)
(111,181)
(16,386)
Total ZKH Group Limited shareholders'
equity
2,941,333
2,896,191
426,846
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,529,849
6,505,124
958,737
ZKH GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
(LOSS)/PROFIT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Net product revenues
2,113,970
2,377,498
350,400
3,998,830
4,439,119
654,245
Net service revenues
40,707
50,935
7,507
78,601
92,186
13,587
Other revenues
12,097
15,317
2,257
24,715
26,264
3,871
Total net revenues
2,166,774
2,443,750
360,164
4,102,146
4,557,569
671,703
Cost of revenues
(1,809,787)
(2,014,176)
(296,853)
(3,413,041)
(3,773,968)
(556,214)
Operating expenses
Fulfillment
(90,811)
(89,632)
(13,210)
(184,118)
(167,240)
(24,648)
Sales and marketing
(149,330)
(150,822)
(22,228)
(286,165)
(288,462)
(42,514)
Research and development
(41,471)
(35,164)
(5,183)
(81,084)
(64,506)
(9,507)
General and administrative
(147,332)
(149,955)
(22,101)
(290,508)
(281,889)
(41,545)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(71,957)
4,001
589
(152,770)
(18,496)
(2,725)
Interest and investment income
12,587
8,664
1,277
25,866
17,071
2,516
Interest expense
(3,037)
(3,087)
(455)
(5,387)
(5,350)
(788)
Others, net
8,846
18,074
2,664
12,254
24,839
3,661
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(53,561)
27,652
4,075
(120,037)
18,064
2,664
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
52
(965)
(142)
(195)
(1,480)
(218)
Net (loss)/profit
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
Less: net income
attributable to non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: net loss attributable
to redeemable non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net (loss)/profit
attributable to ZKH
Group Limited
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
Accretion on preferred
shares to redemption
value
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net (loss)/profit
attributable to ZKH
Group Limited's
ordinary shareholders
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/profit
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
Other comprehensive
income/(loss):
Foreign currency
translation
adjustments
(4,576)
(29,222)
(4,307)
(7,584)
(59,360)
(8,749)
Total comprehensive loss
(58,085)
(2,535)
(374)
(127,816)
(42,776)
(6,303)
Less: comprehensive
income attributable
to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: comprehensive
loss attributable to
redeemable non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss
attributable to ZKH
Group Limited
(58,085)
(2,535)
(374)
(127,816)
(42,776)
(6,303)
Accretion on Preferred
Shares to redemption
value
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
attributable to ZKH
Group Limited's
ordinary shareholders
(58,085)
(2,535)
(374)
(127,816)
(42,776)
(6,303)
Net (loss)/profit per
ordinary share
attributable to
ordinary shareholders
Basic
(0.01)
0.00
0.00
(0.02)
0.00
0.00
Diluted
(0.01)
0.00
0.00
(0.02)
0.00
0.00
Weighted average
number of shares
Basic
5,678,582,721
5,625,935,232
5,625,935,232
5,683,922,789
5,636,198,015
5,636,198,015
Diluted
5,678,582,721
5,627,918,674
5,627,918,674
5,683,922,789
5,638,181,457
5,638,181,457
Net (loss)/profit per ADS
attributable to
ordinary shareholders
Basic
(0.33)
0.17
0.02
(0.74)
0.10
0.02
Diluted
(0.33)
0.17
0.02
(0.74)
0.10
0.02
Weighted average
number of ADS (35
Class A ordinary
shares equal to 1
ADS)
Basic
162,245,221
160,741,007
160,741,007
162,397,794
161,034,229
161,034,229
Diluted
162,245,221
160,797,676
160,797,676
162,397,794
161,090,899
161,090,899
ZKH GROUP LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/profit
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
Income tax
(benefits)/expenses
(52)
965
142
195
1,480
218
Interest expenses
3,037
3,087
455
5,387
5,350
788
Depreciation and
amortization expense
11,861
11,118
1,639
24,028
22,680
3,343
Non-GAAP EBITDA
(38,663)
41,857
6,169
(90,622)
46,094
6,795
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/profit
(53,509)
26,687
3,933
(120,232)
16,584
2,446
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expenses
16,976
11,774
1,735
33,523
23,567
3,473
Non-GAAP adjusted net
(loss)/profit
(36,533)
38,461
5,668
(86,709)
40,151
5,919
Non-GAAP adjusted net
(loss)/profit
attributable to
ordinary shareholders
per share
Basic
(0.01)
0.01
0.00
(0.02)
0.01
0.00
Diluted
(0.01)
0.01
0.00
(0.02)
0.01
0.00
Weighted average
number of ordinary
shares
Basic
5,678,582,721
5,625,935,232
5,625,935,232
5,683,922,789
5,636,198,015
5,636,198,015
Diluted
5,678,582,721
5,627,918,674
5,627,918,674
5,683,922,789
5,638,181,457
5,638,181,457
Non-GAAP adjusted net
(loss)/profit
attributable to
ordinary shareholders
per ADS
Basic
(0.23)
0.24
0.04
(0.53)
0.25
0.04
Diluted
(0.23)
0.24
0.04
(0.53)
0.25
0.04
Weighted average
number of ADS (35
Class A ordinary
shares equal to 1
ADS)
Basic
162,245,221
160,741,007
160,741,007
162,397,794
161,034,229
161,034,229
Diluted
162,245,221
160,797,676
160,797,676
162,397,794
161,090,899
161,090,899
SOURCE ZKH Group Limited