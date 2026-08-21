Rancho Santa Fe, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - For nearly 18 months, Helen Woodward Animal Center's orphan pup Hashbrown has been waiting for someone to see what his rescuers have known all along: being blind doesn't keep this remarkable dog from seeing the world with his heart.

Now, the 3-year-old shepherd blend is getting a very big helping hand. In honor of International Blind Dog Day on Sunday, August 23, social media sensation and animal welfare advocate Lee Asher of The Asher House is sharing Hashbrown's story with more than 15 million followers, hoping to help him finally find the forever home he deserves.

"Hashy is the best boy," said Helen Woodward Animal Center Social Media Manager Alexa Munoz. "He's resilient, loving and so deserving of a chance. We knew that if we could get his story in front of the right person, his happy ending could be out there."

Hashbrown's journey began in November 2024, when he was found wandering by himself in Wailuku, Maui, with no identification. A veterinary examination indicated he was likely genetically blind from birth. Worse than that, as days passed without anyone coming to look for him, it appeared that Hashbrown had been left alone to wander the world in darkness.

With Maui's animal welfare community overwhelmed following the devastating wildfires, Hashbrown-young, frightened and visually impaired-was especially difficult to place. Helen Woodward Animal Center stepped in to help, and on February 23, 2025, Hashbrown boarded a plane bound for San Diego on his own blind leap of faith.

He quickly blossomed in a foster home, bonding with his family and their dog within a day. He learned to navigate his surroundings, play, explore and love just like any other dog. But while Hashbrown was learning that he could navigate a new world without sight, potential adopters were still struggling to see past his disability. Again and again, families passed him by.

"People hear the word 'blind' and immediately imagine all the things they think a dog won't be able to do," said Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Service Director Kendall Schulz. "But Hashbrown doesn't know he's supposed to be limited. He plays, he loves, he bonds with people and he has adapted beautifully. He just needs someone willing to give him the chance to show them."

International Blind Dog Day was created to raise awareness about visually impaired dogs and remind potential adopters that blindness does not prevent dogs from living long, happy and fulfilling lives. While blind dogs may require some initial patience and simple adjustments, most adapt remarkably well to their surroundings. Helen Woodward staff knew Hashbrown's story deserved to be heard-but they also knew they needed to reach beyond their usual audience.

The Helen Woodward team turned to Lee Asher, founder of The Asher House, whose millions of followers have helped shine a spotlight on animals in need and whose work has championed adoption and special-needs pets.

"Almost anyone who loves animals and goes onto social media knows Lee Asher and the work he does," Munoz said. "We're hoping his spotlight can help Hashbrown's person finally find him."

When asked why Asher wanted to support Helen Woodward Animal Center's search for Hashbrown's forever family (via Zoom interview at his sanctuary in Oregen), he stated, "It's about saving as many animals as possible. I really admire what you guys do and what you've built. It's really about supporting the right people and the right organizations so that we can make as big an impact as possible. The message about organizations working together needs to be louder than ever because that's where the animals win."

On Sunday, August 23, Hashbrown will take center stage as Asher shares his story with his massive social media audience.

And for the family who chooses him, Helen Woodward Animal Center is ready to help. Hashbrown's adopter will receive a complimentary training session with Center trainer Rob Kuty of San Diego Pet Training, along with guidance on helping a blind dog confidently navigate a new home. Simple accommodations-such as keeping furniture in consistent locations and using verbal cues-can make all the difference.

After traveling from Maui to San Diego, learning to navigate a world he cannot see and waiting nearly a year and a half for someone to choose him, Hashbrown may finally be getting his moment.

For information about adopting Hashbrown, contact the Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoptions Department at 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by the Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.





After traveling from Maui to San Diego, learning to navigate a world he cannot see and waiting nearly a year and a half for someone to choose him, Hashbrown is ready for his spotlight.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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After traveling from Maui to San Diego, learning to navigate a world he cannot see and waiting nearly a year and a half for someone to choose him, Hashbrown is ready for his spotlight.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11225/310690_a1008b51c4accb9b_002full.jpg





After traveling from Maui to San Diego, learning to navigate a world he cannot see and waiting nearly a year and a half for someone to choose him, Hashbrown is ready for his spotlight.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11225/310690_a1008b51c4accb9b_003full.jpg

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About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

About The Asher House

The Asher House is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal sanctuary dedicated to advocating for the welfare, protection, and dignity of all animals. Founded by Lee Asher-who famously traveled across 49 states to promote animal rescue-the sanctuary provides vital rescue, comprehensive rehabilitation, careful rehoming, and a secure lifelong haven for dogs, cats, and other animals facing hardship. Committed to ending animal suffering and promoting humane treatment, The Asher House relies on community engagement, transparent advocacy, and dedicated hands-on sanctuary care to give forgotten animals a second chance at life. For more information: www.theasherhouse.com, @theasherhouse

Media Contact:

Jessica Gercke

(619)977-0999

jessicag@animalcenter.org

Helen Woodward Animal Center

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310690

Source: Helen Woodward Animal Center