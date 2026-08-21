HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER Invite Global Partners to IFA 2026 for an Immersive Vision of the Future

*HKC Invites Global Partners to IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER will jointly showcase their latest innovations at IFA 2026, taking place September 4-8 at Messe Berlin. Global partners are invited to visit Booth H22-111 and experience the latest display technologies under the theme "IMMERSIVE VISION, INSTANT RESPONSE," exploring how next-generation displays are reshaping professional creation, competitive gaming and AI-connected experiences.

At IFA 2026, HKC Exhibition Zone will showcase the latest breakthrough innovations across its three brands, highlighting the unique strengths and technological capabilities of each brand.

HKC will showcase a flagship portfolio of professional displays, including THE World's First RGB-MiniLED monitors in multiple sizes, integrating breakthrough backlight technology with ultra-high resolution to redefine visual standards for creators and professionals. QD-OLED and 5K High-resolution, high-refresh-rate display technologies will also be featured, demonstrating HKC's continued efforts to push the boundaries of display technology.

ANTGAMER will present three exclusive World's First gaming display innovations, featuring advancements in extreme refresh rates designed to usher in a new era of ultra-smooth, Thousand-frame-rate-class gaming experiences. These solutions are engineered for competitive gamers seeking every millisecond of advantage.

KOORUI, a brand focused on younger users, will unveil The World's First AI interactive monitor with an innovative form factor. Its visual AI avatar enables companion-style desktop interaction, creating a new category of AI companion displays.

KOORUI will also extend its display technology into living and working spaces, showcasing next-generation large-screen RGB-MiniLED and MiniLED TVs, Showcase KOORUI's interconnected display ecosystem covering all-scenarios of modern-day life.

You are cordially invited!

HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER sincerely invite global partners to visit Booth H22-111 for tour and exchanges. Get early access to multiple world-leading display technologies and jointly explore the future of vision.

Event Information



Event: IFA 2026

IFA 2026 Date: September 4-8, 2026

September 4-8, 2026 Venue: Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany Booth: H22-111





About HKC

HKC is a leading global display technology enterprise with three brands-HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER. HKC Co.LTD is committed to continuous innovation in display technologies and product development, providing high-quality display products and integrated solutions for consumers, professional users and gamers worldwide.

Contact:

Email: Oversea-sales@hkcdisplay.com

sales@koorui.com

sales@antgamer.net

Website:

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

https://koorui.com/

http://www.antgamer.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c18512c-cbe1-4b35-bb5f-82a14081008a