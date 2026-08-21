Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy developer and independent power producer (IPP), today announced the acquisition of the 200 MW-ac Lumberton Solar Project from DESRI. Located in Hardin County, Texas and backed by a long-term power purchase agreement, the project further strengthens Sol Systems' growing portfolio of utility-scale projects and supports the company's long-term strategy of building, owning, and operating clean energy infrastructure across the United States.

The acquisition marks Sol Systems' second project acquisition of 2026 and reflects the company's disciplined approach to growing its IPP platform through both strategic acquisitions and direct project origination.

"Lumberton is exactly the kind of high-quality project that strengthens our portfolio and advances Sol Systems' strategy of pairing disciplined growth with long-term community value," said Andrew Grin, Senior Vice President of M&A and Strategic Partnerships at Sol Systems. "DESRI advanced a high-quality project in an important power market, and we are pleased to build on that work as we move Lumberton toward construction and long-term operation. We look forward to working with Hardin County, our project partners, and our energy customers to ensure the project delivers durable local and clean energy value."

DESRI advanced the Lumberton Solar Project through development, permitting, and commercialization. The transaction builds upon the strong relationship between Sol Systems and DESRI and reflects both companies' commitment to accelerating deployment of utility-scale clean energy infrastructure.

"The Lumberton Solar Project reflects DESRI's commitment to developing high-quality clean power assets that deliver value for local communities, energy customers, and project stakeholders," said Hy Martin, Chief Development Officer at DESRI. "After many years in development, our team is pleased to complete this transaction with Sol Systems, a respected industry partner, and look forward to seeing the project advance toward construction and operation while supporting economic growth and clean energy generation in Hardin County, Texas."

The project is expected to deliver meaningful economic benefits to Hardin County through construction employment, long-term tax revenues, and local investment. Consistent with Sol Systems' Infrastructure + Impact approach, Sol will work with local stakeholders to identify opportunities for the project to support community priorities over its operating life. The Lumberton acquisition underscores Sol Systems' continued growth as a national Independent Power Producer and its commitment to developing resilient clean energy infrastructure that supports customers, strengthens local economies, and delivers long-term value for communities.





The acquisition marks Sol Systems' second project acquisition of 2026 and reflects the company's disciplined approach to growing its IPP platform through both strategic acquisitions and direct project origination.

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About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With a multi-GW pipeline, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, invest in, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 80 solar, wind and storage projects representing more than twelve gigawatts of aggregate capacity. Please visit www.desri.com for more information.

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Source: Sol Systems