Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Smiles on Yonge Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry ("Smiles on Yonge"), a pediatric dental and orthodontic clinic at 8900 Yonge Street, Unit 1, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, announced today that it is now accepting patients whose care is covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). The clinic has also added after-school and PA day appointment blocks to its September and October schedule.





Image Description: Exterior view of Smiles on Yonge Orthodontics in Richmond Hill, featuring the clinic's entrance and blue storefront signage.

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Eligibility for the CDCP is determined by the federal government according to its published criteria, including household income and the absence of private dental coverage. Families can confirm their own eligibility through the federal program before contacting the clinic. Smiles on Yonge provides direct billing for the CDCP, so eligible patients are not required to submit claims themselves.

The added appointment blocks cover children's checkups and cleanings, orthodontic consultations and adjustments for patients in braces or aligners, and custom-fitted sports mouthguards, which can be scheduled within the same visit as a checkup on request.

"Families in Richmond Hill have been asking whether this clinic participates in the Canadian Dental Care Plan, and as of now it does," said Dr. Leila Raziee, Pediatric Dentist, Smiles on Yonge Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry. "The after-school and PA day blocks were added for the same reason, which is that the start of the school year is when this community books."

Appointment requests are handled at 905-597-6453 or through smilesonyonge.ca.

About Smiles on Yonge Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry

Smiles on Yonge Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry is a dental clinic located in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The practice provides pediatric dental care from a child's first visit onward, alongside orthodontic treatment for children, teens, and adults, including braces and Invisalign aligners. Clinical services are supported by 3D digital intraoral scanning and digital radiography. The practice is led by orthodontist Dr. Roozbeh Rashed and pediatric dentist Dr. Leila Raziee. Additional information is available at smilesonyonge.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310744

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA