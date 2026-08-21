Tibetan Youth Congress: TYC Worldwide Chain Protest in Solidarity with Martyr Lobga Rangzen and Rejection of China's So-Called Ethnic Unity Law

Tibetan Youth Congress will continue to organize rallies, vigils, protest and advocacy campaigns for Tibet's independence and calls on the United Nations to issue a meaningful and formal response by addressing the grave human rights situation in Tibet and the circumstances that compelled him to sacrifice his life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the largest Tibetan NGO in exile's worldwide 'Chain Hunger Strike' campaign, that started in Dharamshala a month ago has now shifted to New York, in front of the United Nations, the site where Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen self-immolated on July 2, 2026. This is the first self-immolation by a Tibetan on US soil and marks over 170 self-immolations by Tibetans both inside Tibet and in exile.

This hunger strike campaign is dedicated to honor the supreme sacrifice of Martyr Lobga Rangzen, who gave his life through self-immolation to awaken the conscience of the international community and remind the world that Tibet remains an occupied nation whose people continue to struggle for Tibet's independence.

Lobga's self-immolation comes a day after China enacted it's so called 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Law'. TYC President Tsering Chomphel states "we unequivocally rejects the Ethnic Unity Law imposed by the People's Republic of China and this Ethnic Unity legislation is not a law of unity but a political instrument designed to accelerate the forced assimilation of nations living under Chinese occupation, including Tibet, East Turkistan, Southern Mongolia, and Manchuria".

On Aug 19, TYC delegation and family of Lobga Rangzen had a meeting with the US State Department's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Mr. Riley Barnes where TYC President Tsering Chomphel urged the US government to raise the issue of Tibet during the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. A memorial program is being held today on Aug 20, 2026 at the site where Lobga Rangzen self immolated and will feature local government leaders and religious figures who will speak.

Tibetan Youth Congress will continue to organize rallies, vigils, protest and advocacy campaigns for Tibet's independence and calls on the United Nations to issue a meaningful and formal response by addressing the grave human rights situation in Tibet and the circumstances that compelled him to sacrifice his life.

Contact: Tsering Chomphel ( TYC President)

Ph; +1 (347) 686 5024

President@tibetanyouthcongress.org

Website: https://www.tibetanyouthcongress.org/

SOURCE: Tibetan Youth Congress

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/tyc-worldwide-chain-protest-in-solidarity-with-martyr-lobga-rangzen-and-rejection-of-chi-1210076