Indian solar manufacturer Websol Energy System has started upgrading an existing monocrystalline PERC cell line to TOPCon technology, with the project expected to be completed by March 2027. The company is converting a 600 MW mono PERC line into a 750 MW TOPCon line at its existing facility. The upgrade will increase Websol's total cell manufacturing capacity from 1.2 GW to approximately 1.35 GW. Once completed, TOPCon will account for around 55% of its cell capacity. The upgraded line is expected to achieve cell efficiencies of around 25%. Websol is also targeting further reductions in silver ...

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