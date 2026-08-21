Researchers from Germany and Namibia have developed a porous silicon dioxide (SiO2) coating for photovoltaic (PV) cover glass that combines anti-reflective properties with passive radiative cooling. The coating is designed to increase light transmission while improving the thermal performance of solar modules. "The novelty of this work is that we demonstrate a porous silica coating that can simultaneously reduce optical reflection and enhance mid-infrared thermal emission from PV cover glass," corresponding author Gan Huang told pv magazine. "In this way, the coating addresses two important loss ...

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