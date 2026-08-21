Renewable energy is an industry built around transformation, so I think we should be equally open to challenging established thinking within the industry itself. I came into solar without an engineering background, which meant I wasn't conditioned to accept that things had to be done a certain way. I identified cable theft as a growing problem for solar developers across Europe, often involving sophisticated organized crime. When I looked more closely at the issue, I questioned why so much investment was focused on documenting theft rather than physically preventing it. That question led me to ...

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