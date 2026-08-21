Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Myriad vor 100% Copper Mountain: Gericht gibt grünes Licht für wegweisenden Uran-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 16:51
92,04 Euro
+0,13 % +0,12
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,7492,8813:55
91,7492,6413:46
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2026 13:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy New Orleans Volunteers Help New Orleans Residents "Beat the Heat"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Entergy Corporation

By Sue Henry

Entergy New Orleans partnered with Rebuilding Together New Orleans to help residents stay safe and cool during the summer months through a series of home weatherization events.

Through three volunteer "Beat the Heat" events, Entergy volunteers helped weatherize two homes in District C and one home in District B. Volunteers helped improve the homes by caulking windows and doors and installing Hardie board siding. These improvements help reduce energy consumption and lower monthly electricity costs while making homes more comfortable during periods of extreme heat.

"Helping residents stay safe and comfortable in their homes is an important part of serving our community," said Stephanie Willis, director of public affairs at Entergy New Orleans. "Through our partnership with Rebuilding Together New Orleans, we can provide valuable support for families while helping them manage energy costs during the hot summer months."

Rebuilding Together New Orleans works to advance health equity by addressing the connection between housing and health in underserved communities. Through home repairs and revitalization efforts, the organization helps promote long-term neighborhood stability and improve quality of life.

At Entergy New Orleans, we believe every person deserves a safe and healthy home. Through partnership s and volunteer service, we are helping create safer, stronger communities across our city.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/entergy-new-orleans-volunteers-help-new-orleans-residents-%22beat-the-heat%22-1210317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.