Entergy Corporation: Entergy New Orleans Volunteers Help New Orleans Residents "Beat the Heat"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Entergy Corporation

By Sue Henry

Entergy New Orleans partnered with Rebuilding Together New Orleans to help residents stay safe and cool during the summer months through a series of home weatherization events.

Through three volunteer "Beat the Heat" events, Entergy volunteers helped weatherize two homes in District C and one home in District B. Volunteers helped improve the homes by caulking windows and doors and installing Hardie board siding. These improvements help reduce energy consumption and lower monthly electricity costs while making homes more comfortable during periods of extreme heat.

"Helping residents stay safe and comfortable in their homes is an important part of serving our community," said Stephanie Willis, director of public affairs at Entergy New Orleans. "Through our partnership with Rebuilding Together New Orleans, we can provide valuable support for families while helping them manage energy costs during the hot summer months."

Rebuilding Together New Orleans works to advance health equity by addressing the connection between housing and health in underserved communities. Through home repairs and revitalization efforts, the organization helps promote long-term neighborhood stability and improve quality of life.

At Entergy New Orleans, we believe every person deserves a safe and healthy home. Through partnership s and volunteer service, we are helping create safer, stronger communities across our city.

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/entergy-new-orleans-volunteers-help-new-orleans-residents-%22beat-the-heat%22-1210317