Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NRED" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from an integrated review of three-dimensional induced-polarization ("3DIP") data and 2023 trench sampling at the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project ("Wilmac" or the "Project") in British Columbia's Quesnel porphyry belt, approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

The review identifies multiple untested geophysical targets that are stronger than the IP response associated with surface trench samples grading up to 1.67% copper. Nine selective samples collected in, and around, three previously excavated Wilmac trenches averaged 0.639% copper, including individual values of 1.235% and 1.670% copper. Importantly, these copper-bearing samples occur along the northeastern edge of a broader chargeability system - not over its strongest modeled responses.

Several stronger, untested IP targets occur approximately 100 to 300 metres west and southwest of the trenches, with additional targets extending farther southwest. Several are independently supported by potassium enrichment, resistivity, magnetic, and/or copper-in-soil anomalies. This combination provides NRED with specific targets to test whether the known surface copper mineralization may represent the edge of a larger hydrothermal system.

"The key result is simple: we found copper at surface, but the strongest geophysical responses are still untested," said Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. "The trenches returned copper values up to 1.67%, yet they appear to sit on the edge of the broader IP system. West and southwest of the trenches, we see stronger targets, several supported by potassium alteration, resistivity and copper-in-soil anomalies. These are clear targets that warrant further testing."

Copper Mineralization Provides a Local Calibration Point

Nine selective samples collected in, and adjacent to, the three Wilmac trenches returned an average of 6,390 ppm copper (0.639% Cu), including individual values of 1.235% and 1.670% Cu. These results confirm high-grade, copper-bearing mineralization at surface. The samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the Project. They do not establish continuous grade, economic width, or a mineral resource, and true widths are unknown.

At approximately 50 metres depth, the trench area is associated locally with chargeability of approximately 30 to 40 milliseconds. However, the trenches sit on the northeastern flank of the larger shallow chargeability complex. Stronger untested chargeability responses occur approximately 100 to 300 metres west and southwest.

This geometry raises an important exploration possibility: the known surface copper mineralization may occur along the margin of a larger sulphide-bearing system whose stronger source is offset laterally. IP detects sulphides and other polarizable materials; it does not directly measure copper grade. The stronger targets therefore require geological, geochemical and ultimately direct testing.

High-Priority Wilmac Targets

Trench-Area Quiet/Resistive Core

Near the mineralized trenches, NRED has identified a narrow low-chargeability zone extending through approximately 50 to 150 metres depth, surrounded by higher-chargeability material and underlain by increasing chargeability at depth. The same area is supported by a resistive body, positive airborne potassium enrichment, a 1,022-ppm copper-in-soil sample approximately 160 metres west-southwest, and a nearby 348 ppm copper-in-soil sample.

This combination is compatible with a possible low-pyrite, silicified or potassically altered alkalic porphyry core surrounded by a more sulphide-rich shell. The interpretation remains an exploration concept and requires testing. A proposed 350- to 400-metre drill hole could potentially test both the quiet/resistive zone and the increasing chargeability beneath it in a single hole.

WM-P2 - Strong IP + Potassium Anomaly

Approximately 400 metres west-southwest of the trenches, WM-P2 represents one of the strongest and most consistent chargeability responses identified on the Wilmac grid.

Importantly, WM-P2 also coincides with potassium enrichment within the upper few percent of the local radiometric population. The combination of strong IP chargeability and an independent potassium alteration proxy makes WM-P2 one of NRED's more compelling untested targets near the known copper-bearing trenches. Its source remains unknown and requires direct testing.

WM-P3 - Strong Shallow Hydrothermal Target

Approximately 1.4 kilometres southwest of the trenches, WM-P3 combines intense near-surface chargeability, strong conductivity, potassium enrichment and local magnetic depletion. Together, these characteristics are compatible with sulphides and hydrothermal alteration. WM-P3 could represent a porphyry-related target or a sulphide-rich skarn/replacement system associated with intrusive-carbonate contacts. Conductive clay, graphite or other geological sources must also be ruled out.

Because the anomaly is relatively shallow, mapping, ground magnetics, trenching, and/or systematic sampling could provide cost-effective ways to refine the target before deeper drilling.

WM-P1 - Secondary IP Target

WM-P1 lies approximately 230 metres west-southwest of the trenches and represents another legitimate chargeability anomaly. However, it currently lacks the same level of supporting potassium, resistivity or magnetic evidence seen at the Company's higher-priority targets. NRED therefore continues to retain WM-P1 within its target inventory while prioritizing areas where multiple independent datasets converge.

Two Geological Models to Test

NRED is currently evaluating two principal mineralized models at Wilmac. The first is an alkalic copper-gold porphyry model, potentially involving potassic alteration, intrusive-margin sulphides and a lower-pyrite core surrounded by a more chargeable sulphide shell. The second is a skarn or replacement model, where sulphides may have developed along intrusive-carbonate contacts. Alternative sources including barren pyrite, graphite, clay and conductive geological units must also be eliminated. The significance of the current work is that these models can now be tested against specific, defined targets rather than a broad geophysical footprint.

Next Steps

NRED plans to prioritize the areas where multiple independent datasets overlap, particularly:

1. The trench-area quiet/resistive core;

2. WM-P2 - strong IP plus potassium enrichment; and

3. WM-P3 - shallow chargeability, conductivity and alteration target

Subject to financing, proposed follow-up work includes focused geological mapping, ground electromagnetic and gravity surveys, trenching and/or shallow testing, together with completion of northern Wilmac IP lines that were terminated by winter conditions in 2025. These programs are designed to distinguish sulphide-bearing targets from alternative geological sources and advance the strongest targets toward drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release, including the geological interpretations described herein, has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The interpretations described above are conceptual and rely in part on historical, third-party data that the Company has not independently verified. No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been identified on the Project.

About NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.

NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization, alteration or grades on adjacent, similar or analogous properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, which were used to identify future exploration targets on the Wilmac Project; the inference that these three-dimensional induced-polarization ("IP") data and 2023 trench sampling results, as interpreted, suggest that the Wilmac Project may potentially host mineralized copper zones below surface; the completion of additional analysis of past results and the completion of anticipated exploration on the Wilmac Project in the future; and the Company's intention and ability to satisfy the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditure milestones required to exercise the option agreements respecting the Wilmac Project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the accuracy of current geological interpretations, including the identified anomalies and structural corridors described in this news release; the accuracy and completeness of the third-party historical data on which the interpretation rests; the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed exploration; the ability of the Company's geophysical contractors and geological consultants to complete contemplated exploration on schedule; favourable weather, terrain and field conditions; access to the Project area; the availability of qualified personnel; the receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations for planned exploration; and the continued cooperation of the optionors under the terms of the relevant option agreements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the interpretations described are not ultimately accurate; additional exploration and drilling do not support the interpretation described; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310737

Source: NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.