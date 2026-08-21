Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.: Foresight Evaluates Expansion into New Technology Markets, Including AI-Based Technologies, Cybersecurity and Data Centers

Company explores additional growth opportunities, including the possible acquisition of AI-Based Technologies, Cybersecurity or Data Centers, while continuing its existing business activities

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that it is evaluating opportunities to expand its business activities into additional technology sectors, including AI- based technologies and applications, cybersecurity or data centers, including through a possible acquisition.

The evaluation is part of Foresight's broader effort to identify new business opportunities and potential growth areas beyond its current activities. The Company is assessing a range of emerging technology markets.

Foresight continues developing its existing business activities while evaluating potential opportunities in these sectors. The Company's evaluation is at an exploratory stage, and no decision has been made regarding entry into any specific new market or any specific acquisition. Any potential future initiative will be subject to further evaluation of its strategic and commercial potential.

Foresight has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation, nor has it made any decisions related to any potential transaction at this time. Foresight does not intend to comment on its evaluation and review of any potential opportunities until it deems further disclosure as appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurances as to the outcome or timing of such review, or whether any particular transaction may be pursued or consummated.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its intent to explore new technology markets through potential acquisitions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are made solely by Foresight and do not constitute statements or projections of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VisionWave makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein and disclaims any responsibility for this press release. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the content of third party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com