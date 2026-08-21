Black Book Research Announces 2026 Independent Provider Network Orchestration Report; The Garage | Bridge Earns No. 1 Overall Ranking

National benchmark finds independent provider networks are prioritizing multi-EHR practice activation, accountable workflow execution and referral closure over traditional population-health dashboards.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced the publication of its Q3 2026 Independent Provider Network Orchestration Solutions report, an assessment of the technology platforms used to coordinate value-based care across independently governed practices, heterogeneous EHR environments and multiple payer contracts.

Based on 402 respondent records representing 316 healthcare organizations, the research examines a critical shift in the value-based care market: provider networks increasingly need technology that can move work to accountable completion, not simply aggregate data and produce another population-health dashboard.

The report defines Independent Provider Network Orchestration around five category-defining capabilities: Multi-EHR Practice Activation, Attribution, Referral Closure, Intervention Accountability and Multi-Contract Execution. Data integration remains essential, but the benchmark evaluates it as an enabling requirement for distributed execution rather than the category's final measure of success.

The Garage | Bridge Named the 2026 Category Leader

Among 12 comparable Independent Provider Network Orchestration platforms, The Garage | Bridge earned the No. 1 overall ranking with a weighted score of 9.67 out of 10, receiving the report's "Category Leader" designation. The benchmark incorporated 639 qualified vendor rating sets across 18 weighted qualitative KPIs.

Bridge led four of the benchmark's five operating domains:

Multi-EHR Practice Activation and Network Administration

Cross-Practice Orchestration and Intervention Accountability

Referral Closure and Shared-Care Continuity

Adoption, Implementation and Realized Network Value

The report concludes that Bridge's overall advantage comes from its balance across the complete orchestration chain rather than dominance of every individual analytics, financial or contract-administration function. The vendor profile identifies Bridge as particularly well aligned with independent ACOs, IPAs, clinically integrated networks, Health Systems, and regional provider networks seeking a broad operating layer across diverse practices and EHR products.

"Independent provider networks are moving beyond the question of whether data can be assembled," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "The more consequential question is whether independently operated practices can receive accountable work, coordinate across organizational boundaries, close referrals and demonstrate completion across multiple contracts. The 2026 results show that The Garage | Bridge delivered the strongest overall balance across that operating chain."

Fragmentation Is Now an Operating Problem

The research found that technology and contract complexity are occurring simultaneously across independent provider networks:

87.3% require Multi-EHR Practice Activation across three or more EHR products.

85.6% manage three or more value-based care contracts.

73.9% rate provider adoption above additional analytics functionality.

67.2% still use spreadsheet or batch reconciliation for at least one contract.

64.9% describe external referral closure as fragmented.

58.7% cannot trace every intervention to a named user, timestamp and disposition.

52.5% plan to consolidate platforms within the next 18 months.

These results point to a persistent gap between visibility and execution. Network leadership may be able to identify a care opportunity, quality gap or utilization risk, while affiliated practices still lack a consistent mechanism to receive the work, establish ownership, record a disposition, escalate unresolved activity and connect completion to a clinical or contract outcome.

The report further finds that provider adoption has become an orchestration control rather than a secondary usability measure. Technology creates limited value when clinical and practice users do not see an assigned action, trust its underlying data or reliably document its disposition.

The profile recommends testing the platform against a network's highest-volume practices, most complex payer arrangement and most failure-prone referral or care handoff. Buyers should require source-specific data plans, defined practice-activation milestones, named workflow ownership, measurable adoption targets and a documented post-go-live correction process.

Respondents were required to have direct decision-making, implementation, administrative or end-user experience with each platform they rated. Vendor scores were calculated first at the organization level and then across organizations to prevent large clients from disproportionately influencing the results.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology research firm that crowdsources performance feedback from verified buyers and users. Its benchmarks use transparent, category-specific qualitative KPIs, 18 weighted measures in this study and disclose category boundaries, respondent qualifications, scoring weights and eligibility thresholds. Vendors cannot purchase inclusion, rankings or awards; marketing participation, report licensing and briefing activity do not determine published results.

Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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