ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. Reports Q2 Results and Projects Full-Year Revenue Exceeding $25 Million

Company Reports Over $5.5 Million Already Billed in Q3, With Both Q3 and Q4 Each Projected to Exceed $10 Million; Balance Sheet Reflects Over $10 Million in Assets and Equipment

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. (OTCID:ATWT) ("ATWEC" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter financial results and provided updated revenue guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2026, reflecting continued momentum in its operating business.

As previously indicated, the second quarter is historically the Company's seasonally slowest period, consistent with prior-year patterns and factored into the Company's annual operating plan. Despite this seasonal trend, the Company enters the second half of the year with strong momentum across its project pipeline.

Third Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

The Company has already billed over $5.5 million quarter-to-date in Q3 and projects total Q3 revenue to exceed $10 million. Q4 is similarly projected to exceed $10 million, driven by an expanding project backlog. Taken together, management projects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed $25 million.

Balance Sheet Strength

In addition to its revenue growth, the Company holds over $10 million in assets and equipment, underscoring its operational capacity and financial foundation as it continues to scale.

"We're pleased with the momentum we're seeing heading into the back half of the year. Q2 played out as expected given the seasonality of our business, but the strength of our Q3 bookings - already over $5.5 million billed - combined with a full Q4 pipeline gives us real confidence in exceeding $25 million in revenue for 2026. Alongside that growth, our balance sheet remains solid, with over $10 million in assets and equipment supporting the business. We're focused on executing through year-end and continuing to build long-term shareholder value."

- Jeff Eales, Chief Executive Officer, Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd.

About Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd.

Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. (OTCID:ATWT) is a diversified infrastructure and construction services company operating in Western Canada. The Company provides asphalt paving, concrete construction, earthworks, underground utilities, civil infrastructure, land development, road maintenance, milling and traffic-management services to public-sector, commercial, industrial and residential clients. The Company is currently undertaking a corporate rebranding to better reflect its expanded operations and long-term growth strategy. For more information, please visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected quarterly and full-year revenue, project pipeline, and business outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to project timing and execution, customer billing and collection, market and economic conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/park-aid-asphalt-and-maintenance-ltd.-otc-atwt-reports-q2-results-and-p-1210212