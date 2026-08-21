McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced the launch of "Why Not? | Building Airtopia," a company-wide content and production initiative documenting a six-day, seven-market leadership tour across its family entertainment locations.

The program follows some of Airtopia's leadership team - including CEO Felix Waller, incoming Chief Operating Officer Armando Martinez, and VP of Strategy Whitney Finch - during Martinez's first week in the field, as the executive team travels from El Cajon, California, through Hemet, San Antonio, and Bedford, Texas, to McAlester, Oklahoma, concluding in the Tahlequah and Owasso markets. The route connects Airtopia's operating locations to the systems required for the Company's continued expansion, while producing a documentary and content library the Company expects to draw on across guest, recruiting, community, and investor communications for approximately 90 days following the tour.

The initiative is built around a single production effort spanning the seven-stop route, generating an eventual hero documentary alongside modular, audience-specific video, photography, and social content. Planned releases include an early trip recap, market stories highlighting the Company's San Antonio location and its Bedford, Texas expansion.

In El Cajon, California, the leadership team met with designers, architects, and draftsmen to advance planning for one of Airtopia's upcoming locations.. The Company expects to sign the lease for the El Cajon location very soon.

"Bringing Armando into the field in his first week wasn't about ceremony - it was about seeing our parks the way our guests and teams experience them every day," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "This program lets us show, not just tell, what's working in San Antonio. While our established parks inform how we build Bedford and every location that comes next. Why Not? is the question we ask before we commit to anything; Building Airtopia is how we answer it."

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Through its growing network of adventure parks, Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, food and beverage, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.