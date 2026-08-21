JCB has set a new world land speed record of 406.320 mph (653.90 kilometers per hour) with its hydrogen-powered JCB Hydromax. The car completed two runs across the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, the United States. "The twin-engined, 32-foot car completed the two runs required under FIA [International Automobile Federation] rules, comfortably beating the previous FIA-officiated hydrogen internal combustion benchmark of 185.5 mph set by the BMW H2R in 2004," said the British engineering company. The JCB Hydromax then surpassed the 350.092 mph world diesel land speed record set by JCB Dieselmax in ...

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