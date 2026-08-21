EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH
/ Semi Financial Report
Frankfurt am Main, 21.08.2026
For the attention of prospective investors and Bondholders in the
FIDELITY PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP (ISIN XS2434891XXX) (the "Bonds")
issued by
Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH (the "Issuer")
under its
Programme for the issuance of Bonds secured by Cryptocurrencies
The Company has issued its semi-annual financial report for the financial period ended 30/06/2026. The semi-annual financial statements are published as an annex to this document.
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http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6615R_1-2026-8-21.pdf
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21.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH
|Eschersheimer Landstr. 14
|60322 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.fidelity.lu/funds/fidelity-physical-bitcoin-etp
|LEI Code:
|254900WSTJE3NUS14407
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2386990 21.08.2026 CET/CEST