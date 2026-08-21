EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH / Semi Financial Report

Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH: Release of a capital market information



21.08.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 21.08.2026

For the attention of prospective investors and Bondholders in the

FIDELITY PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP (ISIN XS2434891XXX) (the "Bonds")

issued by

Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH (the "Issuer")

under its

Programme for the issuance of Bonds secured by Cryptocurrencies

The Company has issued its semi-annual financial report for the financial period ended 30/06/2026. The semi-annual financial statements are published as an annex to this document.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6615R_1-2026-8-21.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .