Millennium Excellence Foundation Honours Reginald F. Lewis In Memorial

A Pioneer of American Enterprise, a Quiet Champion of Africa, and a Builder of Futures for the Next Generation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) will honour the late Reginald F. Lewis In Memorial at the 2026 Millennium Excellence Awards, held this evening at the historic Warner Theatre, as part of MEF America 2026. The tribute recognizes a man whose towering achievements in business were matched, in equal and often unseen measure, by his humility, his generosity, and a private devotion to Africa's future that shaped the lives of countless young people long after his passing.

A Life Built on Hard Work, Not Applause

Reginald F. Lewis rose from working-class Baltimore to become the architect of the largest offshore leveraged buyout by an American company at the time of its completion - the acquisition of Beatrice International Foods, which he transformed into TLC Beatrice International Holdings and built into the first Black-owned business in the United States to surpass one billion dollars in annual revenue. It was a triumph of relentless preparation and discipline. Those who worked closest to him remember not a man chasing headlines, but one who measured himself by the standard he set for his own effort - a standard captured in the philosophy he lived by and later gave as a title to his own memoir: keep going, no matter what.

Despite commanding one of the largest corporate empires built by an African American in history, Mr. Lewis was known among colleagues, family, and friends for a personal modesty that never sought the spotlight his accomplishments earned. He let the work speak. It is this quiet dignity - hard-won success carried without pretense - that MEF's Executive Board cites as central to his selection for In Memorial honour.

A Philanthropy Measured in Lives Changed

Mr. Lewis's generosity was as bold as his business instincts. His landmark gift to Harvard Law School - at the time the largest single donation in the institution's history from any donor - reshaped the possibilities available to a generation of law students and remains among the defining acts of philanthropy by an African American benefactor. His foundation's giving reached historically Black colleges and universities, civil rights institutions, and community organizations across the country, guided always by his conviction that opportunity, once earned, must be shared.

That conviction endures today in the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in his native Baltimore - a living institution that continues to educate and inspire, decades after his passing, in the very city where his journey began.

A Love for Africa, Shared Quietly

Beyond the public record of deals and donations lies a dimension of Reginald Lewis's life known best to those closest to him: a deep, personally held love for Africa and its people. Colleagues and family have spoken of his private commitment to the continent's economic future - an interest he pursued not for recognition, but out of genuine conviction that Africa's rise was inseparable from the global rise of people of African descent everywhere. He spoke often, in smaller and less public settings, of the responsibility that success carries: to open doors for those coming behind, and to ensure that the next generation - in America, in Africa, and across the diaspora - would inherit not just resources, but belief in their own capacity to lead.

It is this private, unheralded devotion - as much as his public achievements - that resonates most deeply with MEF's mission of pan-African recognition and cultural diplomacy.

Empowering the Next Generation

At the heart of Reginald F. Lewis's legacy is an unwavering belief in youth and mentorship. Through scholarships, institutional gifts, and personal encouragement extended to young professionals and students alike, he built pathways for others long before his own story was complete - understanding that true excellence is not merely achieved, but multiplied through those it empowers. In honouring him In Memorial, the Millennium Excellence Foundation recognizes a legacy that continues to open doors for the emerging leaders of today and tomorrow.

"Reginald Lewis reminds us that greatness is quiet before it is celebrated," said a spokesperson for the Millennium Excellence Foundation. "He worked without needing to be seen working. He gave without needing to be thanked. And he believed in Africa's future before it was fashionable to say so aloud. Tonight, under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, we honour not only what he built, but who he chose to be while building it."

About the Millennium Excellence Foundation

The Millennium Excellence Foundation is a pan-African recognition and cultural diplomacy organization operating under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene of Kumasi, with offices in Washington, D.C., Accra, and Kumasi. Through the Millennium Excellence Awards, the Royal Akwasidae Kesie, the Eve Medical and Eve International Foundations, and the Millennium Marathon, MEF celebrates excellence, philanthropy, and leadership across Africa and its global diaspora.

Media Contact

Millennium Excellence Foundation

Washington, D.C. | Accra | Kumasi

www.mefafrica.org | www.millenniumexcellencefoundation.org

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