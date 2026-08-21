St. Charles Community College: Higher Ed of the Future

Amid evolving expectations in the modern-day workforce, St. Charles Community College is a technology trailblazer setting the stage for the education of tomorrow.

COTTLEVILLE, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / The Law of Accelerating Returns, coined by Ray Kurzweil, suggests that technological growth is exponential rather than linear. Meaning, the further along technology progresses, the quicker it will continue to do so. This raises questions about current and future expectations of those entering the workforce and leaves many asking about the role traditional higher education plays.

St. Charles Community College (SCC) isn't digging its heels in the ground when faced with these questions. Instead, it's embracing evolution and investing in technology, buildings, and tools that will maximize the quality of students' education and their return on investment. In fact, SCC was named the best community college in Missouri as defined by return on investment in a 2020 Georgetown University study. SCC degrees are estimated to garner $174,000 in financial value in just 10 years, and the average student graduates with only $4,300 in debt.

Understanding that student success today is tied to a nimble, forward-thinking approach to education, the team at SCC incorporates innovation into all aspects of its curriculum. SCC was the first college in Missouri to develop a regional summit on AI and virtual reality. Agriculture students have access to a freight farm - a commercial-scale, hydroponic farm built inside a shipping container. The college's health care programs are investing in Meta glasses and full-sized holograms to replace plastic mannequins for medical simulations.

"Higher education is at a crossroads," says Barbara Kavalier, president. "The colleges that take the path toward innovation will succeed, and those that cling to the status quo will struggle. We are leaders in the transformation."

Centers of Innovation

In 2025, SCC opened two centers designed around the needs of today's student body: the Regional Workforce Innovation Center (RWIC) and the Center for Immersive Learning (CIL).

RWIC, a 48,000-square-foot technical training and education center, provides hands-on training for associate degrees and workforce-ready certificates. Available disciplines, including machining, manufacturing, and plumbing, were carefully selected with the current employment landscape in mind. According to the U.S. Department of Education, for every five skilled tradespeople who enter retirement, only about two workers are prepared to step up-a prime opportunity for new grads.

Notably, Kavalier adds, RWIC students will be receiving their trade education at one-third of the cost of traditional technical colleges.

CIL, the first Dreamscape Learn educational center in the Midwest, allows students to learn while immersed in virtual reality. Cinematic storytelling complements traditional teaching methods and helps learners unravel complex topics more quickly. Data from the University of Arizona shows students who participated in VR labs received higher grades and greater enrollment retention.

Currently, the learning platform is being used for a biology course, but plans for expansion into additional disciplines are underway.

"When students are leaving the center, they have the biggest smiles on their faces," says Kavalier. "Many students come back multiple times to see if they can repeat the module on their own time. We're moving beyond the traditional way of delivering education to give our students the best futures."

Contact info:

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Cottleville, MO 63376

636-922-8000

stchas.edu

SOURCE: St. Charles Community College

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/st.-charles-community-college-higher-ed-of-the-future-1204612