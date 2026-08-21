Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Homerun Resources Inc.: Advancing Its Bahia Solar Glass Facility With Brazil's Largest Float Glass Manufacturer

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) (FSE: 5ZE) (BDR: HMRN31) (the "Company" or "Homerun Resources") discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Cebrace Cristal Plano, Brazil's largest float glass manufacturer, to evaluate a strategic commercial partnership supporting the Company's solar glass manufacturing facility in Bahia, Brazil, including the framework under evaluation and its progress to date.

The article examines Homerun Resources' partnership approach to its Bahia solar glass facility, against the backdrop of accelerating solar deployment across the region. Under the framework being evaluated, Cebrace would supply the company's back glass, freeing its planned back glass line to become a third front glass line, with Cebrace also advising on the development and operation of the facility.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/08/19/homerun-resources-signs-strategic-mou-with-brazils-largest-float-glass-manufacturer/

About Homerun Resources Inc.

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

Learn more at homerunresources.com.

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.