Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven guest engagement and commerce solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce a significant milestone: the first positive quarterly EBITDA in the Company's history. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Metaguest achieved EBITDA of $99,273, compared with negative EBITDA of $215,321 in the prior-year quarter, while reducing net loss and comprehensive loss by approximately 89% to $41,786 from $363,764.

Second Quarter 2026

Metaguest's second-quarter results marked an important turning point. Net loss and comprehensive loss improved by $321,978, or approximately 89%, to $41,786 from $363,764, while EBITDA improved by $314,594 to positive $99,273 from negative $215,321. Together, these results demonstrate the substantial progress made in strengthening the Company's operating foundation.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Net loss and comprehensive loss decreased by $563,494, or approximately 69%, to $247,482 from $810,976. EBITDA improved by $569,767 to positive $39,549 from negative $530,218. Revenue was $1,222,556, compared with $1,304,854 in 2025, while cost of sales decreased to $130,776 from $183,615. As a result, gross margin improved to approximately 89.3% from 85.9%.

Operating Performance

This milestone follows a comprehensive internal review of the business and a series of decisive actions to build a stronger, more efficient organization. The Company enhanced financial controls and governance procedures, introduced more disciplined expenditure approval and cash-management processes, optimized its cost structure and allocation of capital, and strengthened oversight of its internal technology and operating processes. These initiatives helped Metaguest generate positive EBITDA for both the quarter and the year-to-date period despite modestly lower revenue.

Colin Keddy, President and Director of Metaguest, commented: "Achieving positive EBITDA for the first time in Metaguest's history is a meaningful milestone for our team and our shareholders. It reflects the difficult but necessary work undertaken across the business to strengthen our controls, improve governance, optimize our cost structure and sharpen the way we operate. We are proud of the progress made and believe Metaguest is emerging as a more focused and disciplined company, with a stronger foundation from which to advance our technology and growth strategy."

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA is calculated as net loss before interest and accretion, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management uses EBITDA to assess the performance of the Company's principal business activities before the effects of its financing structure, income taxes and non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of net loss and comprehensive loss to EBITDA

Three months

2026 Three months

2025 Six months

2026 Six months

2025 Net loss and comprehensive loss $(41,786) $(363,764) $(247,482) $(810,976) Interest and accretion 51,322 45,894 107,558 75,659 Income taxes - - - - Depreciation and amortization 89,737 102,549 179,473 205,099 EBITDA $99,273 $(215,321) $39,549 $(530,218)

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated