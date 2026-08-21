Jiangsu Province in eastern China has become the country's first provincial-level region to surpass 100 GW of installed solar PV capacity, highlighting the rapid expansion of distributed generation in one of China's most densely populated and economically developed areas. According to data released by State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power and reported by Xinhua News Agency, Jiangsu's cumulative solar PV capacity reached 100.08 GW by late July 2026. Solar now accounts for more than 38% of the province's total power generation capacity, making it the largest single source of installed generation ...

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