From ESS News China-based storage system manufacturer Ecoflow has been teasing an update to its Stream series of products and has now launched the products in the UK, with the Stream 5000 and Stream AC 5000 now available for pre-order. While the company is launching in Europe and confirmed this to ESS News at Intersolar 2026, the launch in the UK highlights its expanding portfolio ahead of country-specific launches in Europe. Previous Stream models such as the Stream Ultra remain on sale, but the expanded portfolio in the UK now includes 5 kWh batteries with both the Stream 5000 and Stream AC ...

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