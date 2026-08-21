LumenStim Prepares to Launch Next-Generation Teeth Whitening System on Kickstarter

Kickstarter-approved LumenStim Teeth Whitening System brings peroxide-free whitening into daily brushing as the company advances global patent applications for its oral-care technology.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenStim, a beauty and wellness technology company recognized for its home-use phototherapy innovations, today announced that its highly anticipated peroxide-free at-home teeth whitening system has been approved to launch on Kickstarter. The upcoming campaign introduces a new approach to oral care: seamlessly integrating advanced whitening technology into the daily sonic brushing routine.

Instead of asking consumers to add strips, trays, or extra whitening sessions to their schedules, LumenStim has designed an integrated system that combines up to 42,600 VPM sonic brushing, a dedicated dual-chamber whitening toothpaste, and guided care into a single three-minute daily experience.

The launch represents LumenStim's expansion into next-generation oral care and is supported by proprietary technologies for which the company is currently pursuing global patent protection. Certain technical details related to pending patent applications are not being disclosed at this stage.

"We believe the next generation of beauty and wellness technology should make everyday routines more intelligent, not more complicated," said the CEO of LumenStim. "With the LumenStim Teeth Whitening System, we started with a simple question: what if whitening didn't have to be a separate treatment at all?"

Turning Whitening Into Brushing

At-home teeth whitening has traditionally existed outside the everyday oral-care routine. Consumers brush their teeth and then add another product - whether strips, trays, gels, or other whitening treatments.

LumenStim approached the category differently.

The LumenStim Teeth Whitening System is designed around the idea of whitening built into brushing. Its toothbrush and dedicated dual-chamber toothpaste were developed as one system, bringing cleaning, whitening support, and enamel care together during the same guided session.

The toothbrush delivers up to 42,600 vibrations per minute (VPM) and incorporates 3D sweeping motion designed around gumline-focused brushing. Four sonic modes - White+, Clean, Strengthen, and Polish - allow users to adapt the experience to different daily oral-care needs.

A guided three-minute session keeps the experience within an existing daily habit, eliminating the need to schedule whitening separately.

A Peroxide-Free Whitening System

Another central element of LumenStim's approach is its 0% peroxide formulation.

Rather than relying on conventional peroxide-based whitening chemistry, the dedicated toothpaste utilizes a specialized technology that keeps two advanced photocatalyst components isolated until use. Upon brushing, these ingredients interact and synergistically boost each other's efficiency to achieve superior tooth whitening, while nano-hydroxyapatite (nHAp) is incorporated to support smoother-feeling enamel surfaces.

This reflects LumenStim's broader approach to product development: instead of adding a whitening feature to an ordinary electric toothbrush, the company engineered the brush and formula as parts of the same oral-care system.

Together, the system combines up to 42,600 VPM sonic brushing, 3D sweeping motion, four brushing modes, a guided three-minute routine, a peroxide-free whitening formula, and dedicated dual-chamber toothpaste in one daily experience.

Early Data Behind the Approach

The new system builds on findings generated from an earlier-generation LumenStim product.

According to LumenStim's interpretation of an SGS report for its Gen 1 system, 14 valid subjects with A2 or deeper extrinsic staining followed the specified AM/PM routine for 21 days. After the study period, 71.4% reported noticeably whiter teeth, while instrumental measurements recorded a 7.42% reduction in yellow tone b*.

The data relates to the company's earlier-generation system. Individual results may vary based on starting shade, staining, diet, oral-care habits, and routine consistency.

For LumenStim, the findings support a broader product-development objective: making whitening easier to integrate into a behavior consumers already perform every day.

From Beauty Technology Experience to an Independent Brand

LumenStim is the next chapter of LumenStim Wellness Limited, whose predecessor was XJS Science Limited. Before establishing LumenStim as an independent brand, the team accumulated operating experience across home medical devices, IPL, RF, light-based beauty technology, and wellness supplementation.

The organization has previously worked on the commercialization and scaling of technologies and products associated with Alpha-Stim, SmoothSkin, P&G's Opte, and TriPollar, building experience across product evaluation, category education, localization, supply-chain execution, channel development, and consumer insight.

LumenStim was created to bring that experience into an independent beauty and wellness platform built around a more disciplined principle: products should combine meaningful technology with formats people can realistically integrate into their lives.

Today, that philosophy extends from LumenStim's home-use phototherapy portfolio to its emerging oral-care technologies and broader Inside-Out approach to beauty and wellness.

Kickstarter Launch Coming Soon

The LumenStim Teeth Whitening System has been approved for launch, with campaign preparations currently underway. Followers of the project will be notified when the campaign goes live and will be among the first to access early-bird opportunities.

About LumenStim

LumenStim is a beauty and wellness technology brand developed by LumenStim Wellness Limited. Built on years of operating experience across home medical devices, light-based beauty technology, IPL, RF, oral care, and precision wellness, LumenStim develops science-led technologies designed to fit naturally into everyday life.

Guided by an Inside-Out philosophy, the company combines external beauty and wellness technologies with solutions supporting foundational wellness from within. LumenStim is currently expanding its proprietary technology portfolio and pursuing global patent protection for innovations across its next generation of products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumenstim-prepares-to-launch-next-generation-teeth-whitening-system-on-kickstarter-302857271.html