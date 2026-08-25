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ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 07:02 Uhr
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Bear Robotics, Inc: Bear Robotics and BOWE IQ Partner to Cut Warehouse Robot Integration From Months to Weeks

The new partnership synchronizes Carti 100 AMRs with legacy WMS/ERP/MES environments, reducing deployment lead times by up to 40% at existing facilities.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Bear Robotics, which has deployed more than 16,000 autonomous robots across 20 countries, and BOWE IQ, a leading UK-based automation integrator, today announced a partnership to simplify and accelerate the integration of robotic automation into warehouse operations across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The collaboration addresses a key challenge in warehouse automation: the technical complexity of connecting robotic fleets with existing warehouse and enterprise systems. By integrating BOWE IQ's software with Bear Robotics' Carti 100 AMRs, operators can more easily connect their robotic fleets to existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), reducing the need for bespoke integration and lengthy coding cycles.

The joint solution brings together robotic automation, enterprise system integration and workflow orchestration, enabling warehouse and logistics operators to integrate automation more closely with their existing digital infrastructure:

  • Rapid API integration: Secure, real-time connectivity with existing WMS, ERP, and MES platforms, including systems from SAP, Oracle, and Blue Yonder.

  • Event-driven workflows: Robot tasks can be initiated based on live operational data, reducing the need for manual dispatch.

  • Brownfield compatibility: Designed to scale within existing facilities and floor plans without major infrastructure overhauls.

"Warehouses rarely struggle with whether a robot can do the job," said John Ha, CEO of Bear Robotics. "They struggle because connecting it to the software that runs their operations takes longer than anyone budgeted for. That is the problem this partnership solves - the Carti 100 arrives ready to talk to the systems a customer already has."

Nick Craven-Smith, Managing Director of BOWE IQ, added: "We are stripping away the complexity that has historically restricted high-tier automation to only the largest customers. By integrating the Carti 100 platform with the systems businesses already use, we are delivering a practical, high-velocity path to ROI through automation."

The partnership targets third-party logistics (3PL), automotive manufacturing, and healthcare supply chains - sectors where labour pressure and rising throughput demands are pushing operators toward automation faster than their integration budgets allow.

About Bear Robotics
Bear Robotics develops advanced autonomous robots designed to improve operational efficiency across industries including hospitality, logistics and industrial environments. Its robotic platforms combine intelligent navigation, AI-driven autonomy and scalable fleet management to support real-world operations in complex facilities. Visit https://www.bearrobotics.ai/.

About BOWE IQ
BOWE IQ provides integration and automation technology that connects enterprise systems, workflows and robotics platforms. Through API-driven integration and workflow orchestration, BOWE IQ enables organisations to deploy automation solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing operational environments. Visit https://bowe-iq.co.uk/.

Media Contact
press@bearrobotics.ai

SOURCE: Bear Robotics, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bear-robotics-and-bowe-iq-partner-to-cut-warehouse-robot-integrat-1206300

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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