SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SMG announces Chief Executive Officer succession and Board leadership transition



25-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release | Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 25 August 2026 Christoph Tonini has decided to step down as CEO as of 31 December 2026; Alberto Sanz de Lama appointed new CEO as of 1 January 2027

Jörn Nikolay has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board

Christoph Tonini to be proposed as Chairman of the Board at the AGM in April 2027 Christoph Tonini has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of SMG as of 31 December 2026. Following a structured succession process, the Board of Directors has appointed Alberto Sanz de Lama Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2027. His appointment provides continuity in both strategy and execution following the successful IPO of SMG. Since joining SMG Christoph Tonini has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's transformation, growth and successful IPO. Under his leadership, SMG has strengthened its position as a leading Swiss digital marketplace group and successfully established itself as a strongly growing and highly profitable publicly listed company. The Board sincerely thanks Christoph Tonini for his strong leadership, commitment and significant contribution to SMG's development and success over the past years. As a member of SMG's Executive Leadership Team since 2023 and leader of the Automotive Business Unit, Alberto has been a key contributor to the Group's strategic development and business decisions. He brings more than 20 years of proven leadership experience across technology and digital marketplaces, including senior roles at eBay and AutoScout24 Germany. Jörn Nikolay has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will remain a member of the Board until the Annual General Meeting in April 2027. In the interim his office will be assumed by the Vice Chairman Pietro Supino. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Jörn Nikolay for his crucial contribution to the creation of SMG and its successful development. The Board will propose Christoph Tonini for election as Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2027. His proposed appointment will ensure continuity at Board level as SMG enters its next phase of growth. Jörn Nikolay says: "Now is the right time for me to hand over the chairmanship. The company has a strong strategic position and continues to perform well operationally and financially. We have also built a strong board and finalized the CEO succession. I want to thank the shareholders for the trust they have placed in me and for five fantastic years of working together. My thanks also go to the management team and my fellow board members." Christoph Tonini, who has served as CEO since February 2023, states: "After almost four years as CEO, leading SMG through a major transformation and successful IPO, I feel we have reached a natural point for me to transition out of the operational leadership. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Board, the Executive Leadership Team, and every employee for their incredible dedication and hard work during this journey. With a clear strategy and strong momentum, SMG has significant opportunities ahead. I have full confidence in Alberto to lead this next chapter, and we will work closely to ensure a smooth handover. I remain fully committed to SMG and look forward to contributing as Chairman, subject to shareholder approval." Alberto Sanz de Lama comments: "I am honoured to continue executing SMG's strategy. As we deepen customer value and scale innovation within a disciplined financial framework, our focus will remain on turning the strength of our platforms, brands and talented people into tangible benefits for our customers and partners. We will continue to invest selectively in the capabilities that matter most, while maintaining the agility and financial discipline that underpin our performance. I am confident that, together with the Executive Leadership Team, the Board of Directors and all SMG employees, we will successfully drive our next phase of growth and create lasting value for our stakeholders." In a separate announcement published today, SMG has also released its half-year 2026 financial results. All announcements can be found on SMG's Investor Relations website https://ir.swissmarketplace.group . Contact

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

Roswitha Brunner

Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs

media@swissmarketplace.group

+41 76 577 15 29



Luka Janjis

Director Investor Relations

ir@swissmarketplace.group

+41 78 808 71 15 About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and cutting-edge digital company that simplifies people's lives with innovative products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides customers with the best tools to meet their life decision needs. The portfolio includes Real Estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, CASASOFT, IAZI), Automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), General Marketplaces (Ricardo, tutti.ch, anibis.ch) and Finance & Insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).

End of Inside Information