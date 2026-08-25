Binance TradFi Perpetuals Gain Greater Traction as Multi-Asset Strategy Takes Hold

10 of 15 perpetual futures on Binance are TradFi perpetuals ranging from equities to commodities

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance's push to bring traditional finance (TradFi) assets onto its crypto-native platform is showing clear signs of traction, according to real-time derivatives data. A snapshot of the top 15 perpetual contracts on Binance by 24-hour volume shows that roughly two-thirds are now linked to traditional assets (equities, ETFs, and commodities) with the crypto perpetuals led by BTC, ETH and SOL.

The top 15 list is led by SANDUSDT (SanDisk) perpetual contract with ~$6.87 bn 24-hour trading volume on Binance as of 19 August, 9:00am UTC. This was approximately 22% of the 24-hour SanDisk trading volume on Nasdaq.[1]

The other top perpetual contracts by current trading volume includes other single-name equities, equity-linked products, and commodity contracts such as XAGUSDT (Silver) (~$826 mil trading vol on Binance), alongside established crypto perps.

"The shift validates Binance's stated mission to make its platform a multi-asset financial super app where users can access crypto and traditional asset classes within a single account. By offering USDT-margined perpetual contracts on ETFs, commodities and more, Binance has effectively extended crypto-style round-the-clock trading to assets that were previously confined to traditional market hours," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

Recent industry data supports this trend. Weekly stock-linked perpetual volume on centralized exchanges has surged roughly 79x since the start of 2026, with Binance identified as the dominant venue for equity perps. In July alone, Binance accounted for about 76% of equity perpetual volume across tracked exchanges, highlighting its central role in the convergence of crypto and TradFi trading.

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[1] This is an approximation of Nasdaq SNDK trading volume. Nasdaq provides data for share volume, the approximation of dollar volume is based on shares × price https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/sndk/historical

https://nasdaqtrader.com/Trader.aspx?id=DailyMarketSummaryDefs

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