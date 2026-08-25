ISS World Services A/S: ISS expands partnership with multinational customer

ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has expanded its partnership with a major multinational customer through the addition of multiple sites across key global markets - with the majority of the expansion in the US.

Copenhagen, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the expanded scope, ISS will provide integrated facility services, including food services, across selected countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas, with the US representing the largest share of the expanded scope.

The services will commence in Q3 2026, gradually ramping up to the full expanded scope over the remainder of the year. The expanded agreement will have a duration of three years.

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468





About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468