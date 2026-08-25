Carku Technology: Jump Starter Manufacturer CARKU Expands in Europe Next-Generation Na+ Technology

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid Europe's automotive aftermarket exhibition season and the EU's upcoming ECGT Directive, which is set to apply across the EU from September 27, 2026, CARKU, which has been deepening its presence in Europe, will unveil its new 12V/24V sodium-ion jump starter at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, running September 8-12.

Expanding Na+ Solutions Across Europe

Building on its portable jump starter lineup, CARKU is expanding its starting-power solutions across Europe with sodium-ion (Na+) technology, engineered to deliver worry-free instant power for everything from everyday roadside rescues to heavy-duty fleet maintenance.

Founded in 2011, CARKU pioneered the modern portable jump starter category with its first lithium-powered car jump starter that year[1]. This latest Na+ expansion is backed by 2 factories, spanning over 110,000 m² with automated SMT production lines and integrated manufacturing facilities - giving CARKU the flexible production capacity and stable global supply network needed to bring battery application to European markets at scale.

Debut at Frankfurt: JS-617N & Upgraded All-in-One Jump Starter

At Hall 10.1, Booth D73, CARKU will debut the flagship JS-617N - a sleek, rugged 12V/24V sodium-ion jump starter built for sub-zero performance, alongside an upgraded series of all-in-one jump starters that integrate built-in air compressors, LED lighting, and device charging. Backed by CARKU's proprietary BMS and intelligent control technologies[2], and manufacturing and quality management systems certified to ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 standards[3], visitors can experience smart battery protection and ultimate roadside safety live in Frankfurt.

Today, anchored by its dual manufacturing bases and 1,000+ employees, it serves customers across six continents, and this next-generation Na+ lineup marks another step following its lithium technology success in the company's mission to power a smarter, better life through innovative energy technology.

About CARKU

CARKU provides end-to-end OEM/ODM solutions spanning jump starters, portable power stations, and starting batteries, with products meeting international compliance requirements including CE, FCC, RoHS, and UL. Backed by 852 global patents[4], CARKU delivers trusted smart energy technologies across Europe and worldwide.

For more information, visit CARKU's official website , and welcome joining us on Facebook

[1] The 2011 introduction of CARKU's first lithium portable car jump starter has been reported by Asia IP. [2] Based on testing conducted byR&D laboratory as of Aug. 2026. [3] Certification and compliance documentation provided by accredited third-party certification bodies. [4] Supported by relevant patent certificates and documentation.

CONTACT: info@carku.com, marketing@carku.com

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