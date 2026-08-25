The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said a record?pipeline?of new generation and storage is?putting Australia on a stronger path to maintain?electricity?reliability?but stressed the timely delivery and operational availability of these developments is key to ensuring the power system's ability to replace retiring coal-fired generation and meet growing electricity demand. AEMO's 2026 Electricity Statement of Opportunities (ESOO) report - the annual 10-year reliability outlook for electricity supply and demand across Australia's eastern and southeastern states and territories - highlights ...

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