California-based energy technology provider Enphase Energy has announced the commercial launch and U.S. pre-order availability for the IQ Battery C80, marking the manufacturer's first energy storage platform engineered specifically for commercial and industrial applications. Target deployments include schools, retail locations, commercial offices, and logistics warehouses. Shipments are expected to begin Q1 2027. The unit arrives fully assembled from the factory to streamline installation and reduce site labor time, complexity, and installation risk. Installers connect external AC conductors ...

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