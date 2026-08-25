Brazil is turning to battery storage in a big way to meet challenges faced by its electricity sector. The immediate goals are increased flexibility and reduced renewable energy curtailment, but batteries also present an opportunity for manufacturing and green industrialization for the country. Brazil has about 1 GWh of grid-connected battery storage, but a significant expansion is expected to begin in 2027, following the two capacity reserve auctions scheduled by the federal government for December 2026. Although demand is not disclosed in advance, the Brazilian Association of Energy Storage Solutions ...

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