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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
276 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Legend Robot Unveils How Its Mobile Continuous Spraying Technology Accelerates Vision 2030 Gigaprojects at Big 5 Saudi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Robot today previewed the regional adaptation of its interior painting fleet for Big 5 Construct Saudi (Stand 3B49, Hall 3). As an innovator in autonomous construction robotics, the company will showcase how its 3.3m Putty & Latex Spraying Robot addresses Middle Eastern jobsite conditions by combining thermal resilience with verified GCC material compatibility to support Saudi Vision 2030 gigaprojects.

Proven Commercial Case Studies Across GCC Gigaprojects

Legend Robot's technology has achieved extensive field validation across landmark regional developments:

  • DAMAC Hills (Dubai, UAE): Operating on a prominent high-rise skyscraper, the units executed fully autonomous vertical interior surface finishing, substantially mitigating human safety hazards.
  • DAMAC Lagoons (Dubai, UAE): Deployed across mid-rise residential buildings, Legend Robot's Putty & Latex units achieved impeccable wall coverage and high coating uniformity.
  • Qiddiya Project (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia): Partnering with Furnishing House, Legend Robot deployed its Latex Paint Spraying Robot to support rapid, standardized interior wall finishing while maintaining strict quality and site safety requirements.

Benchmarked Productivity and Extreme Climate Performance

Engineering its machinery specifically for Middle Eastern jobsites, Legend Robot has validated its fleet under rigorous local condition tests:

  • Proven Productivity: During trial deployments at the Qiddiya Mock-up site, Legend Robot demonstrated a spraying efficiency of up to 226 m²/hour, helping general contractors successfully compress timelines.
  • Climate Resilience: Built for continuous operation, the fleet utilizes advanced thermal management and sealed mechanical components to maintain operational precision under ambient heat exceeding extreme summer thresholds.

Verified Compatibility with Leading GCC Brands

To ensure seamless integration with local procurement channels, the 3.3m fleet has undergone testing with regional coating systems:

  • Latex Coatings: Fully compatible with Jotun Durosan Interior, Jotun Fenomastic, and Jazeera Green.
  • Putty Compounds: Approved for heavy-duty application using Caparol Mid Coat and ChemiPaint Acrylic Crack Filler.

Strategic Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

Legend Robot directly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by ingesting cutting-edge AI systems for smart path-planning, minimizing material waste by 15%, and elevating overall construction productivity for giga-developments like Qiddiya and NEOM.

Connect with Legend Robot

Visit Stand 3B49 (Hall 3) at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026 (Aug 30 - Sept 2, 4 -10 PM) for technical demos.

Media Contact:
Jason Liang, Marketing Director
Email: jasonliang@legendrobot.com
Phone: +86-18126152125
Website: www.legendrobot.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/legend-robot-unveils-how-its-mobile-continuous-spraying-technology-accelerates-vision-2030-gigaprojects-at-big-5-saudi-302857229.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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