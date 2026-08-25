HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 20, 2026, Guoxia Technology Co., Ltd. ("Guoxia Technology" or "the Company", a leading global provider of 'AI+' energy storage system solutions, is pleased to announce the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, 'the Group') for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "Reporting Period").In the first half of 2026, the global energy storage industry sustained strong growth and formally entered the TWh era. Rising renewable energy penetration, growing demand for grid flexibility, and large-scale development of AI computing infrastructure, coupled with improving economics of energy storage, have jointly driven the industry into a new phase of market-oriented, high-quality development. Seizing this opportunity, Guoxia Technology has adhered to its "AI+" energy storage platform-based strategy, evolving into an integrated energy ecosystem aggregation service provider and achieving a significant leap in business performance.During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded total revenue of RMB1.427 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 106.5%. Of this, domestic revenue amounted to RMB1.14 billion, up 101.7% year-on-year, while overseas revenue reached RMB288 million, up 127.9% year-on-year. Profitability also performed strongly, with an overall gross profit margin of 19.2%, up 6.7 percentage points year-on-year, and net profit of RMB60.25 million, up 980.7% year-on-year. Profitability continued to strengthen, while the quality of operations improved steadily.Dual-Engine Growth Across Global Markets Drives Rapid Expansion in Delivery ScaleIn the domestic market, the Group continued to deepen strategic cooperation with the "Two Grid Companies and Two Construction Groups" as well as leading energy investment groups, steadily expanding its market share in large-scale standalone energy storage power stations. Domestic energy storage system shipments reached 3.7GWh, up 105.6% year-on-year. Leveraging its proprietary Xinghan vertical large language model and AI algorithm capabilities, the Group achieved intelligent upgrades in power generation, load, and electricity price forecasting, and completed integration with VPP and electricity pricing platforms. This supports autonomous strategy control of household energy systems and proactive safety O&M of the systems, significantly improving customers' energy utilization efficiency and economic returns.In overseas markets, in the first half of 2026 the Group established subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, the Netherlands, etc., building localized operation networks and service teams to develop comprehensive local service capabilities. A strategic breakthrough was achieved in the UK market, where the Group successfully entered the government-level projects, with its product compliance and localized delivery capabilities validated and brand recognition further enhanced. In Africa, the Group continued to deepen its presence, with localized networks in core markets continuously improved, driving rapid growth in business scale and further consolidating the Company's market position in the African residential energy storage sector. According to CIC, based on newly installed capacity and shipment volume of multi-purpose energy storage systems globally in 2025, the Group ranked ninth among global energy storage system suppliers and seventh among Chinese suppliers worldwide, and stands among the global frontrunners in the African residential energy storage sector, underscoring the effectiveness of the Group's strategy as recognized by an authoritative industry institution.In terms of capacity layout, in the first half of the year the Group added two new production bases in Chengdu and Lianyungang. The Group simultaneously advanced the construction of intelligent production lines for utility-scale energy storage and the capacity expansion of residential energy storage lines, systematically implementing intelligent manufacturing upgrades across all bases, significantly enhancing its in-house manufacturing capabilities and continuously reducing its reliance on external OEMs. At the supply chain management level, the Group integrated global resources and implemented lean manufacturing, leveraging economies of scale in procurement to effectively control raw material costs, effectively mitigating the impact of price fluctuations on profitability and ensuring steady and sustainable profit levels.Integrated Technology, Product and Platform Capabilities Build Full-Stack "AI+" Energy Storage CompetitivenessAt the technology R&D level, during the Reporting Period the Group deployed its own computing infrastructure and operated its proprietary Xinghan vertical large language model locally, continuously iterating its AI algorithm capabilities and optimizing the Safe ESS and HANCHU iESS platforms, constantly improving the accuracy of power generation, load and electricity price forecasting, thereby enhancing system safety while effectively creating excess returns for customers.At the product innovation level, the Group focused on core technology breakthroughs such as EMS intelligent dispatching and 3S integrated inverters, and built a thermal runaway simulation laboratory to solidify its safety foundation. During the Reporting Period, it launched a brand-new 16kWh residential energy storage product series for overseas markets, featuring larger capacity and higher safety to meet diverse scenario needs in Europe, Africa and elsewhere, while advancing R&D of next-generation energy storage batteries and inverters. It has now formed a multi-tiered product matrix covering residential, commercial & industrial, and grid-side applications.At the digital energy platform level, leveraging the digital energy platform the Group enables open access to multiple brands and products, breaking down data silos and building high-quality datasets to support the continuous evolution of AI. Through its three-tier proactive safety prevention and control system, it has realized the evolution of capabilities from "passive response" to "proactive maintenance," and is committed to providing customers with comprehensive energy services covering the full lifecycle of assets.Outlook: Deepening Integrated Ecosystem Layout, Toward Becoming a Leader in Smart Energy InfrastructureLooking ahead to the second half of 2026, the Group will remain firmly committed to its 'AI+' Energy Storage strategy, and continue to cultivate six key strategic areas: iterating AI algorithms and large model capabilities, accelerating the rollout of the new-generation energy storage product matrix, deepening cooperation with domestic core customers and expanding its share of large-scale standalone energy storage power stations, while also cultivating the European and African markets and promoting localized operations, building a virtual power plant control system based on the AI dispatching platform, and pioneering the "green power'energy storage'computing" synergy model to provide high-reliability, low-cost green energy support for global intelligent computing centers.The Group is committed to building an integrated ecosystem encompassing 'AI + Energy Storage + Virtual Power Plants + Computing,' advancing the deep integration of energy storage technologies with the new-type power system, and becoming a leader in smart energy infrastructure, while creating sustainable and superior returns for shareholders and partners through a long-term value-oriented approach.Source: Guoxia Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . 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